Dell and Costco Earnings Highlight Diverging Trends in Tech and Retail Amid Market Rally

Dell surges on AI-driven revenue growth of 88%, while Costco beats revenue estimates but faces pressure from slower membership gains. The broader market hits record highs as tech earnings and AI enthusiasm offset geopolitical worries.

Dell Technologies delivered a stunning earnings beat for the first quarter, with revenue surging 88 percent year over year, driven by robust demand for artificial intelligence servers and related infrastructure.

The company also raised its full-year forecast, sending shares skyrocketing in premarket trading. Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner at Meridian Equity Partners, said the results underscore a persistent theme in the technology sector: any company touching AI is experiencing a tailwind. He pointed to government contracts and public endorsements-including recent comments by the president urging purchases of Dell products-as additional catalysts.

The earnings beat caught many analysts off guard, according to Corpina, who noted that Dell had flown under the radar compared to other tech giants. He argued that analysts set the bar too low, a pattern seen across earnings season, and that they need to reassess their models to account for the sector-wide strength. The positive outlook suggests another strong year ahead for Dell as enterprises and governments continue to invest in AI capabilities.

Meanwhile, Costco Wholesale reported fiscal third-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street revenue expectations, as consumers flocked to its warehouses for lower-cost options amid persistent inflation. Net sales increased, and the company beat on the top line, but shares dipped in premarket trading. The membership growth of 4 percent disappointed some investors, indicating that while traffic remains strong, new member sign-ups have not accelerated as hoped.

Corpina noted that Costco's performance reflects a consumer base that is still cautious but seeking value, which benefits the retailer. However, the modest membership gains suggest that spending patterns have not shifted dramatically enough to drive a surge in loyalty. The mixed reaction from the market highlights the delicate balance between strong revenue and expectations for future growth.

Major U.S. stock indexes continued their rally, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching record highs as investors focused on corporate earnings and economic fundamentals. Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, including tensions in the Middle East and trade disputes, the market has maintained its upward momentum. Corpina attributed this resilience to the strength of tech earnings and the AI narrative, which has overshadowed external risks.

He also noted that the overall market environment remains supportive, with low interest rates and a still-healthy economy. The combination of robust corporate profits, particularly in technology, and a steady economic backdrop has kept investor sentiment buoyant. As earnings season winds down, the focus shifts to upcoming economic data and Federal Reserve policy moves, but for now, the bull market shows no signs of letting up





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