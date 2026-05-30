Delaney Baie Pridham's Late Goal Lifts Ottawa Rapid over Halifax Tides

Delaney Baie Pridham scored a late goal to give Ottawa Rapid a 2-1 win over Halifax Tides in the Northern Super League. The win is the fourth in the last five games for the Rapid.

Delaney Baie Pridham 's late goal lifts Rapid to 2-1 NSL win over Tides. Ottawa Rapid FC's Delaney Baie Pridham , right, missed a chance to increase her team's 1-0 lead in the first minute of stoppage time Friday when she failed to score on a penalty kick.

Delaney Baie Pridham missed a penalty late in the first half but redeemed herself by scoring with one minute left in the second half to lift the visiting Ottawa Rapid to a 2-1 Northern Super League victory over the hometown Halifax Tides on Friday. Jyllissa Harris gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute at Wanderers Grounds.

Pridham missed an opportunity to increase that lead in the first minute of stoppage time when she failed to score on a penalty kick. The Tides' Julia Benati tied the match in the 71st minute and it appeared as if the teams would have to settle for a draw until Pridham scored to seal the deal. The Rapid had a huge advantage in possession (61 to 39 per cent) but were outshot 12-11 (4-4 on target).

The Tides, who had eight corners compared to the Rapids' six, received the only yellow card of the match. Ottawa faces the hometown Vancouver Rise on June 14, while Halifax hosts Calgary Wild the previous day. The Rapid have won four of their past five games





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Delaney Baie Pridham Ottawa Rapid Halifax Tides Northern Super League Soccer

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