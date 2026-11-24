The Toronto Raptors lost 116-111 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, ending Milwaukee's 13-game skid and dropping Toronto to 6-11 on the season. Another poor third quarter proved costly as the Bucks secured just their second win of the year.

The Toronto Raptors suffered a 116-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, a defeat that dropped them to 6-11 on the season and handed Milwaukee just its second win while snapping the Bucks 13-game losing streak.

Toronto has now lost eight of its last 10 games, including a six-game skid, and has led in the fourth quarter in five straight games but won only once. Another poor third quarter proved costly, as Milwaukee outscored Toronto 36-27 in the period. Tyler Herro scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter to power the Bucks.

Also read Bucks Edge Raptors 116-111 as Herro Scores 32 to End 13-Game Skid

Tyler Herro Scores 50 Points

Herro had scored 50 points just two nights earlier in a 132-129 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, a game Milwaukee lost on the final possession. Jamal Shead, who had 11 points and six assists off the bench, struggled to explain the loss. I do not think there is a common theme, Shead said when asked about similarities between this defeat and other recent ones.

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I think we started off the season winning games like this by 20 or more. We have it in us, and I cannot give you an answer for tonight, but we just have to be better. The Raptors have had similar collapses in recent weeks, including a 128-109 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 4, a 98-93 defeat to the Boston Celtics on Nov. 11, and a 112-108 overtime loss to the New York Knicks on Nov. 15.

Shead acknowledged the frustration. We want to win games, he said. This is not a good showing, and I think the pressure has been on since the season started, so I think we have just got to find a way to win games. We keep saying the same thing over and over.

Raptors Frustration Grows

We have to be better. Shead also credited the Bucks, as did head coach Darko Rajakovic. They are a really good team. I think they are a good team, Rajakovic said.

Tyler Herro just scored 50 points the other night. They lost on the last possession against Philly. They play, they are an NBA team and they have talent on their team as well. Ja'Kobe Walter, who had 15 points and six rebounds, said Milwaukee's record should not affect how Toronto prepares.

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It is no secret what their record is, so of course it is something we know, Walter said. But at the end of the day, we have got to approach every game with the same mentality because it is the NBA. Everybody is here for a reason. The Raptors had 14 more field-goal attempts than Milwaukee but only went 41 for 95 from the floor, a 43.2 per cent mark.

Shooting Struggles Continue

Free throws continued to be an issue, with the hosts going 15 for 22 from the line, 68.2 per cent. They were hitting shots. We were missing a lot of shots today, Walter said. Like I said, we are in the NBA, so any team can beat any team at any point.

But this is definitely a game that we did not want to lose.