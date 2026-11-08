Champagne defends budget as deficit falls, debt interest to hit $85 billion by 2030

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says deficits are lower than projected and defends borrowing for economic growth, as debt interest payments rise above health-care transfers and opposition parties criticize the budget.

Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is defending the federal budget against criticism of the government's fiscal position, saying the deficits are lower and the spending is aimed at growing the economy.

Champagne told CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos in an interview on CTV Question Period airing Sunday that deficits are down last year, this year and projected into the future. Deficits are lower, that's a fact, Champagne said. It's in the budget, so that's a fact. Last year's deficit came in lower than expected.

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Budget Deficit Projections Revised Down

In the spring economic update last April, it was projected to be 27.5 billion dollars higher than what this week's budget showed. Significantly higher-than-expected revenues allowed the federal government to revise down the deficit for last year. The deficit for next year, however, jumps to more than 62 billion dollars and stays above 50 billion dollars through 2030. The vast majority of any new incoming revenue has already been either earmarked or spent.

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The minister delivered the federal budget speech in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Those consistent deficits and higher interest rates mean the cost of paying down the interest on the government's debt is increasing significantly. It is projected to reach more than 85 billion dollars by 2030.

Next year alone, the cost of servicing the debt load will exceed health-care transfers to the provinces. The budget projects it will cost 60.2 billion dollars to pay down the interest on Canada's debt next year, compared to 57.4 billion dollars the federal government has earmarked for health care. Champagne brushed off concerns about those interest payments, arguing the elevated spending is necessary to spur economic growth.

Champagne Defends Borrowing For Investment

What we're saying is that you're not going to borrow for groceries, Champagne told Kapelos. If you're borrowing, you're going to take that money and invest it to grow the economy. People understand the difference between expenses and investment. The opposition Conservatives contend it does not matter what the money is being spent on, it is the level of spending that is a concern.

Debt interest is the fastest-growing item on this government's budget, party leader Pierre Poilievre said in the House of Commons on Thursday. It does not buy a single doctor, a single soldier or a single protection at our border. According to Champagne, about two-thirds of the 146 billion dollars in additional budget measures are intended to grow the economy, while the remaining third is directed toward supporting Canadians through initiatives addressing affordability, housing and homelessness.

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New Democrats Criticize Budget Bias Toward Growth

The weighting toward growth initiatives does not sit well with New Democrats, who argue there is no guarantee capital investments will trickle down from large corporations to Canadians. NDP Leader Avi Lewis told Kapelos in a separate interview on Thursday that the budget is Christmas-come-early for CEOs, foreign investors and arms dealers.

Champagne, who also serves as Minister of National Revenue, insisted the government's objective is to use Canada's existing fiscal capacity to support Canadians while making the investments needed to expand the economy. You need to grow the pie, he said. The full interview with Champagne can be watched on CTV Question Period Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.