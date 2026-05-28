DeFi Security Debate Intensifies as OpenZeppelin Founder Warns Against All Protocols

OpenZeppelin founder Manuel Aráoz claims all DeFi is unsafe due to AI-powered hacks, but Aave and MakerDAO founders push back, citing improved resilience and maturity.

The debate over the safety of decentralized finance (DeFi) has reignited after Manuel Aráoz, founder of blockchain security firm OpenZeppelin, declared that the entire sector is unsafe.

Aráoz's comments, made earlier this week, have sharply divided the cryptocurrency community. He cited the increasing sophistication of AI-powered cybersecurity agents, which he claims can now crack smart contracts and protocols with superhuman speed. Aráoz advised his friends and family to exit all DeFi positions, including holdings in major protocols like Aave, MakerDAO, and Compound. His remarks drew immediate pushback from key industry figures.

Stani Kulechov, creator of the leading lending protocol Aave, dismissed the warning as "not a good take," arguing that DeFi infrastructure is now materially more resilient than in prior cycles, partly thanks to AI improvements in tooling, risk engines, and other security measures. Kulechov emphasized that the industry has matured significantly and that portraying AI as only a net negative for DeFi security is inaccurate.

Sam MacPherson, co-founder of Sky (formerly MakerDAO), echoed this sentiment, noting that most recent major hacks stem from operational security (opsec) issues rather than smart contract vulnerabilities. He stated that blue-chip protocol contracts are now quite safe. Analysts have pointed out that less than 10% of DeFi hacks in 2025 were caused by codebase flaws; the majority involved poor parameter configurations or compromised admin keys.

However, Aráoz countered that AI coding agents are equally adept at exploiting these weaknesses. Statistics show that approximately $1.45 billion has been stolen from DeFi annually, with over 50% of exploits linked to bridging attacks, compromised admin privileges, or private key theft. The broader market has suffered as well, with capital outflows of $45 billion in 2026 and total value locked (TVL) dropping 35% to $80 billion, driven by the security debate, contagion fears, and a crypto winter.

OpenZeppelin, despite its founder's stance, distanced itself from his remarks following public pressure. The incident highlights a fundamental tension: while DeFi has made strides in resilience, the evolving nature of both AI threats and defense mechanisms keeps the security debate alive. The community remains divided on whether current measures are sufficient or if systemic risks require a fundamental reassessment of trust in decentralized systems.

As AI continues to advance, the arms race between attackers and defenders is likely to intensify, making ongoing vigilance and innovation crucial for the sector's survival





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