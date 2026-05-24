DeFi Resilience Remains Fragile Despite Growing Security Focus

The recent surge in cross-chain bridge exploits has reignited concerns about the stability of DeFi ecosystems, with institutions increasingly prioritizing security and stricter standards for bridge systems. While market participants are becoming more cautious, liquidity conditions are also improving as bridge exploits become less frequent. The question remains whether DeFi resilience can sustain this momentum.

Several high-profile bridge exploits have exposed deeper bridge-security risks and counterparty risks across DeFi ecosystems, threatening institutional confidence in cross-chain infrastructure. As a result, liquidity allocators have reassessed their approach to risk management, leading to tighter standards for bridge systems and increased scrutiny of interoperability protocols.

Despite the challenges, DeFi resilience and growth may be improving as bridge exploits become less frequent and institutions prioritize security over yield opportunities





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