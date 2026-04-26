DeFi Firms Urge SEC to Formalize Broker Guidance for Regulatory Certainty

Over 35 crypto companies are requesting the SEC to formalize its recent guidance on DeFi frontends through a formal rulemaking process, seeking lasting regulatory clarity and protection against potential future reversals. The move comes amid opposition from Wall Street firms who advocate for stricter regulation of tokenized asset trading platforms.

The burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is seeking concrete regulatory assurances from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A coalition of over 35 cryptocurrency firms, spearheaded by the DeFi Education Fund, has formally requested the SEC to solidify its recent guidance regarding DeFi brokerages through a formal rulemaking process.

This request stems from the understanding that the currently available guidance, while welcomed, lacks the permanence and legal robustness needed for long-term industry stability and growth. The informal nature of the guidance leaves it vulnerable to legal challenges and potential reversals by future SEC administrations, creating an uncertain environment for DeFi platforms operating within the United States. The coalition emphasizes the need for 'durable regulatory clarity' that transcends administrative changes and provides a stable foundation for innovation.

The SEC’s initial guidance, released on April 13th, offered a significant concession to the DeFi community by stating that certain non-custodial DeFi user interfaces – often referred to as frontends – would not be required to register as broker-dealers or exchanges. This was a crucial development, as registration requirements can be onerous and costly, potentially stifling innovation and limiting access to DeFi services.

Platforms like Hyperliquid and Uniswap, which operate on a non-custodial basis, would benefit significantly from this clarification, allowing them to onboard U.S. users with greater confidence and reduced fear of regulatory scrutiny. However, the five-year exemption offered alongside the guidance is viewed as a temporary solution, contingent upon Congressional action to establish a comprehensive legislative framework for the crypto sector.

With progress on such a bill currently stalled, the industry is proactively seeking a more immediate and secure regulatory path through SEC rulemaking. The move is a strategic attempt to preempt potential future interpretations of the 'broker' definition that could encompass DeFi frontends, thereby subjecting them to stricter regulations. The push for formalization is not without potential opposition, particularly from established Wall Street firms.

A long-standing divide exists between the traditional finance (TradFi) industry and the crypto sector regarding the appropriate level of regulation for DeFi. The core of this disagreement lies in the potential for tokenized assets – representing traditional financial instruments like stocks, bonds, and ETFs – to disrupt the existing financial landscape. The tokenization of assets is projected to create a multi-trillion-dollar industry within the next two years, offering increased efficiency, accessibility, and transparency.

While the SEC has proposed an 'innovation exemption' for certain DeFi platforms, acknowledging their decentralized and non-custodial nature, traditional brokers like Citadel Securities and industry groups like SIFMA have vehemently opposed this proposal. They argue that any platform facilitating the trading of tokenized securities should be subject to the same regulatory oversight as traditional broker-dealers, rejecting the 'non-custodial' framing and advocating for a 'technology-neutral' approach.

This opposition suggests that Wall Street players will likely exert significant pressure during the SEC rulemaking process, potentially attempting to block or significantly modify the proposed regulations. The outcome of this regulatory battle will have profound implications for the future of DeFi and the broader adoption of tokenized assets, determining whether the industry can flourish under a framework that fosters innovation or is stifled by overly restrictive regulations.

The request from the 30+ firms is a direct response to the potential for this opposition and a proactive attempt to secure lasting clarity for the DeFi ecosystem





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