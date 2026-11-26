The lawyer for Mandi Gray says her client played a relatively limited role in the public fallout from unproven rape and sexual assault allegations against author Steven Galloway, as final submissions wrap up in his defamation trial.

The lawyer for a defendant in Steven Galloway's defamation lawsuit said Thursday that her client was not an aggressive supporter of the woman who accused the author and former University of British Columbia professor of rape and sexual assault.

Vanshika Dhawan told the B.C. Supreme Court trial that her client Mandi Gray played a relatively limited role in the public fallout from the unproven claims. Galloway denies the accusations and is suing his accuser, a woman whose name is covered by a publication ban, and three other defendants. The claims concern alleged defamatory statements published on social media and elsewhere between 2015 and 2018.

Also read Lawyers Challenge Steven Galloway's Claim He Can Never Write Again

Galloway's lawyer, Daniel Burnett, told the trial this week that there was no person who did more to keep the defamatory message alive than Gray. Dhawan said that is a mischaracterization. She said Gray's participation in the public discourse, though perhaps impulsive and regrettable, was not personal or targeted. Dhawan told the court Gray's actions were those of somebody driven by a sense of justice for complainants in sexual assault cases, including Galloway's accuser, a woman known as A.B.

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, whose allegations Gray honestly believed. Gray defended two allegedly defamatory statements as fair comment, while she did not contest three others during the trial. Dhawan said Gray was asking the court to consider damages proportionate to her responsibility among others whose actions caused Galloway harm. The potential damages from Gray do not rise to a six-figure sum, she said.

Dhawan noted Gray testified earlier in the trial that she regretted some of her social media posts about Galloway and has deleted them. Justice Neena Sharma said regret is not an apology. Dhawan responded that a lack of apology does not necessarily mean a lack of remorse. The lawyer also said her client's statements were not malicious or reckless in nature.

Judge Finds Rape Claims Unsubstantiated

The rape and assault claims against Galloway were found unsubstantiated by retired judge Mary Ellen Boyd, who was hired by the university to investigate. But Galloway, author of the bestselling novel The Cellist of Sarajevo, was fired from his post as chair of creative writing and has told the judge his career was destroyed. The court has heard he is seeking millions of dollars in damages from A.B. and other defendants. A.B.

's lawyer Sydney Gomez said in closing submissions that her client did not attend the trial for health reasons. Gomez said her legal defence no longer contended her claims against Galloway were true, rather that she reported them to the university. Galloway's lawyers told the court this week they were asking for an explicit finding that the rape and assault allegations are false, should he win his lawsuit. Burnett began his reply to the defendants' arguments on Thursday.

He said A.B. had said she told fewer than 10 people about her allegations against Galloway, each in confidence, but that assertion was not accurate. Burnett pointed to testimony from multiple witnesses earlier in the trial who told the court they did not recall A.B. requesting confidentiality. The court has heard members of the creative writing department had convened a meeting about the allegations against Galloway.

Burnett pointed on Thursday to evidence from two witnesses, including one whose affidavit became evidence after his death, who indicated there was nothing said about confidentiality. The spread of a deadly serious allegation against Galloway had a devastating effect that an unhinged campaign would not, Burnett said. To say something about somebody who is in the public eye is to invite it to go viral, he told the court.

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Former Student Defends Final Submissions

Another defendant, Glynnis Kirchmeier, a former graduate student who is representing herself, also made her final submissions to the court on Thursday. Galloway's claim against her concerns a single post on Twitter in 2018. Kirchmeier said it alone would not convince a reasonable reader that he was a rapist. Kirchmeier told the court the motivation behind her statement was not to defame Galloway.

Rather, she said it was to express her disapproval of what she described as his efforts to control a story about him published in the Walrus in 2016. Kirchmeier has also argued Galloway's claim against her was improperly pleaded, saying it is an excerpt from a full sentence in which she wrote raping/sexually harassing a student as part of her commentary on the Walrus story. The slash was meant to convey and/or, she said.

Ending the claim at the word raping while excluding sexually harassing changes the meaning of the phrase. While it is true slashes can indicate duality instead of alternatives, this is a possibility, I submit, not a dominant meaning, Kirchmeier said. She said leaving out a student would mean she was accusing Galloway of raping an undetermined number of people, a much graver defamation.

In his earlier testimony, Galloway recalled becoming nauseated by the tweet and wondering why is this person I've never met calling me a rapist. Kirchmeier said the tweet was one of some 7,000 in which she almost exclusively wrote about institutional mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints. She acknowledged she has not apologized for the tweet at issue. Galloway and his wife had testified about emotional harms relating to statements repeating the allegations against him.

Lack of Causation Between Tweet and Career Loss

Kirchmeier told the court on Thursday those harms were already playing out prior to her tweet in 2018. Kirchmeier also said there was a total lack of causation between her tweet and the loss of Galloway's writing career. Dhawan concluded her final submissions on Thursday. The trial is set to wrap up this week.