Lockheed Martin completes $3.45 billion acquisition of Nova Scotia-based Ultra Maritime

Lockheed Martin has completed its $3.45 billion acquisition of Dartmouth-based undersea defence company Ultra Maritime, a deal signed in July that adds sonar, sonobuoy and torpedo defence capabilities serving more than 30 countries.

Lockheed Martin has completed its acquisition of Nova Scotia-based undersea defence company Ultra Maritime for $3.45 billion. The United States defence and aerospace giant closed the deal last week after the two companies signed an agreement in July.

Lockheed Martin says it had been an investor in Ultra Maritime since 2022. Ultra Maritime is based in Dartmouth, N.S. , and was founded in 1947 as Cossar (Canada) Ltd. The company specializes in advanced undersea and anti-submarine warfare. Its website says it manufactures sonar solutions, sonobuoys and torpedo defence systems used to detect and track submarine threats.

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Ultra Maritime Supplies Allied Navies

The company supplies allied navies in more than 30 countries, including Canada and the United States. Ultra Maritime says it employs about 2,000 people across five countries. As of last year, the federal government said the company employed more than 250 people in Dartmouth. Stephanie Hill, Lockheed Martin's president of Rotary and Mission Systems, said the acquisition will help the company meet growing demand for undersea warfare capability worldwide.

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By joining forces with Ultra Maritime, we're accelerating our commitment to deliver the most advanced undersea and anti-submarine warfare capabilities to our U.S. and allied partners across the globe, Hill said in a statement. The announcement comes after a recent surge in investment in defence and shipbuilding in Nova Scotia. After signing the deal with Ultra Maritime, Lockheed Martin Canada partnered with Invest Nova Scotia in July.

The company committed to adding up to 320 skilled jobs in the province within the next five years. Lockheed Martin says the expansion will add up to $126 million in salaries and benefits to the local economy. The company cited growing demand for its Canadian-made combat management system as the reason for the hiring plans.

Carney Announces TKMS Submarine Deal

Earlier that same month, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that German firm TKMS was the preferred bidder to build 12 new submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy. That deal is expected to increase the number of sailors, maintenance workers and naval suppliers in Halifax, home to Canada's largest naval base. The Ultra Maritime acquisition adds established undersea warfare technology and a Dartmouth workforce to Lockheed Martin's portfolio.

Ultra Maritime's products are designed to detect and track submarine threats for allied navies around the world. Lockheed Martin's investment in Nova Scotia now spans both the completed purchase of Ultra Maritime and the planned expansion of its Canadian operations. The province has seen a wave of defence and shipbuilding activity in recent months. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2026.