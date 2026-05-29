Defence and Banking Stocks in Focus: Kraken Robotics, Big Six Banks, and Calian Group See Analyst Updates

Analysts update price targets on Kraken Robotics amid defence spending surge, Big Six banks report earnings, and Calian Group emerges as a defence sector beneficiary.

Recent weeks have seen significant movement in both the defence and banking sectors, with analysts updating their price targets on key players. Kraken Robotics Inc., a St. John's-based marine technology company, has logged orders worth approximately $40 million over the past month and a half, following the United States Navy's mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier calls the opportunity one of the most compelling in his coverage, setting a price target of $14, well above the consensus. Shares currently trade at a 60% discount to drone and defence peers, which Poirier considers unjustified, especially with the pending acquisition of Covelya Group Ltd. that will boost defence exposure. ATB Cormark Capital Markets also sees Kraken as a potential maritime robotics champion, though it faces competition from Norway's Kongsberg Maritime.

In the banking sector, Canada's Big Six closed out second quarter earnings with analysts maintaining or hiking price targets. National Bank's Gabriel Dechaine kept his Royal Bank of Canada target at $271, noting a 7% dividend increase and share repurchases. TD's target was raised to $162 on improved Canadian banking performance. RBC's Darko Mihelic hiked BMO to $230 on stronger-than-expected results, and CIBC to $167 on solid execution.

BMO's Sohrab Mohavedi maintained Scotiabank at $101 after a slight operating EPS beat, while Scotia's Mike Rizvanovic kept National Bank at $214 on a decent quarter. The overall sentiment remains positive, with banks benefiting from lower credit loss provisions and robust capital market activity.

Meanwhile, at the CANSEC defence conference in Ottawa, Calian Group Ltd. emerged as a key beneficiary of shifting defence spending priorities. ATB Cormark analysts highlighted Calian's ability to leverage its composite materials, GNSS technology, and a new communication bridge for the Canadian Air Forces. With a price target of $98.50, Calian is seen as a leading Canadian vendor poised to add value in the defence push. The stock closed Friday at $92.13, with a 12-month consensus of $93.21.

As Canada and its allies ramp up defence spending, companies like Kraken and Calian are expected to play pivotal roles in the evolving landscape





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Kraken Robotics Big Six Banks Defence Spending Calian Group Analyst Price Targets

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