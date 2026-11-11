Blue Jays GM Atkins calls Santander's anti-Muslim posts deeply disappointing

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says he is deeply disappointed after outfielder Anthony Santander shared anti-Muslim videos on social media following the U.S. midterm elections.

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says it is concerning and deeply disappointing that outfielder Anthony Santander posted anti-Muslim videos on his social media feed.

Blue Jays Outfielder Posts Anti-Muslim Content

Speaking to reporters Tuesday at the Major League Baseball GM meetings, Atkins said there really are not words to express my level of disappointment. Santander posted the videos in the aftermath of the U.S. midterm elections last Tuesday. He deleted them two days later but so far has not apologized or otherwise commented. Santander, a 32-year-old from Venezuela, did not play at the big-league level last season due to injuries.

Also read Disappointed Atkins calls on Santander to apologize after Islamophobic posts

The Blue Jays have not announced any disciplinary action. The club has also not said whether Santander will face any internal consequences for the posts. Atkins comments came as he met with media before the Jays take on the Cleveland Guardians in MLB baseball action in Toronto on Friday, April 24, 2026. The GM meetings are being held this week, where baseball executives discuss league business and roster matters.

Santander remains under contract with Toronto. The team has not indicated if he will participate in any offseason activities or community events. The anti-Muslim videos were shared widely on social media before being deleted. The content of the videos has not been independently verified by this news outlet.

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Santander has not issued a statement through his representatives or the team. Multiple requests for comment from the Blue Jays have not been answered. Atkins said the organization takes such matters seriously and will address them internally. He did not provide a timeline for any potential action.

The U.S. midterm elections took place last Tuesday, with results still being finalized in some races. Santander posted the videos as vote counts continued. The 32-year-old outfielder has played parts of several seasons in the majors. He was signed by Toronto ahead of the 2026 season but missed the entire big-league campaign due to injuries.

Atkins said the team is focused on supporting all players and staff while also upholding organizational values. He added that the situation is being handled with care. The Blue Jays have a policy that requires players to adhere to a code of conduct. The team has not said whether Santander violated that policy.

GM Atkins Speaks on Santander's Social Media Posts

Santander is expected to report to spring training in February if he remains with the club. His future with the team could depend on the outcome of the internal review. Atkins remarks were made during a scheduled media availability at the GM meetings. He took several questions about the situation but declined to elaborate on specific details.

The videos were posted on Santander's personal social media accounts before being removed. Screenshots of the posts circulated online before deletion. Santander has not commented publicly since the posts were deleted. His agent has also not responded to requests for comment.

The Blue Jays organization has not released a formal statement beyond Atkins comments. The team is continuing to monitor the situation. Atkins said the club will work through the matter internally and will not comment further until a decision is made. He declined to say whether Santander would face a fine or suspension.

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The outfielder's injury status also remains unclear. He is reportedly rehabbing from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the 2026 season. Toronto finished the 2026 season without Santander in the lineup. The team is now preparing for the 2027 campaign.

Atkins said the front office is focused on building a competitive roster while also maintaining a respectful environment. He added that the organization expects all employees to meet certain standards. The anti-Muslim posts drew criticism from various groups before being taken down. The Blue Jays have not commented on those criticisms directly.

Future of Santander with Toronto Uncertain

Santander's future with the team beyond the 2026 season is uncertain. He is under contract for 2027 but could be traded or released depending on the team's decision. Atkins said he has spoken with Santander about the posts. He did not reveal the nature of that conversation.

The GM added that the team will continue to educate players on social media responsibility. He said the club takes these matters seriously. The Blue Jays will open spring training in February 2027 in Dunedin, Florida. Santander is expected to be invited to camp if he remains with the organization.

Atkins said the team is committed to supporting its players while also holding them accountable. He did not specify what accountability measures might be taken. The incident comes amid increased scrutiny of athletes social media activity. Leagues and teams have increasingly disciplined players for offensive posts.

Santander has not apologized or commented as of Tuesday evening. The Blue Jays have not set a deadline for any statement or action. Atkins said the organization will continue to gather information before making any final decisions. He said the team is taking the matter seriously.