Decline in Recorded Votes on Government Bills Raises Concerns Over Transparency and Accountability in Parliament

A significant decrease in recorded votes on government bills at third reading in the current Parliament has sparked concerns about transparency and accountability. With only 31 per cent of bills receiving recorded votes, compared to higher percentages in previous Parliaments, the trend highlights a shift towards passing legislation on division without formal tallies. Experts and politicians argue that this reduces voters' ability to hold their representatives accountable and undermines the role of MPs in scrutinizing government legislation.

During the current 45th Parliament, only 31 per cent of government bills have received a recorded vote at third reading in the House of Commons, a significant decline compared to previous Parliaments.

In the 44th Parliament, 66 per cent of bills had recorded votes, while the 43rd Parliament saw 47 per cent. This trend indicates that MPs are increasingly opting to pass legislation on division, without a formal tally, reducing transparency and accountability. The third reading is a critical stage where parties' stances on legislation become clear, yet the current Parliament has seen fewer opportunities for voters to know how their representatives voted.

Duff Conacher, co-founder of Democracy Watch, emphasized the importance of recorded votes, stating that they provide voters with essential information about their MPs' positions. He argued that the lack of recorded votes undermines the role of MPs in holding the government accountable and representing their constituents' concerns. Conacher criticized the current system, noting that MPs appear content with the control exerted by party leaders, which limits their independence and accountability to voters.

Since the beginning of 2026, only one government bill has had a recorded vote at third reading. This occurred on March 25 when Bill C-9, the anti-hate crime bill, passed with a vote of 186-137. The vote was requested by Liberal MP Mark Gerretsen, the chief government whip. Earlier, on November 5, 2025, Bill C-3, which amended the Citizenship Act, also had a recorded vote.

In June 2025, three more government bills received recorded votes, including C-5, which established the Major Projects Office, and C-6 and C-7, which were money bills. The shift towards fewer recorded votes raises concerns about transparency and the ability of voters to hold their representatives accountable. Elizabeth May, leader of the Green Party, criticized the lack of House oversight on government legislation, highlighting the need for greater scrutiny and accountability.

The current Parliament's trend of passing bills on division without recorded votes contrasts sharply with previous sessions, where a higher proportion of bills underwent formal voting. This change has implications for democratic accountability, as voters are left with less information about their MPs' voting records.

The issue is further complicated by the recent influx of MPs from the Conservatives and NDP joining the Liberal caucus, raising questions about Prime Minister Mark Carney's ability to maintain unity within his 'big tent' coalition. Former Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu, who now sits with the Liberals, previously voted against all five government bills that had recorded votes at third reading. This shift underscores the challenges of maintaining party discipline while ensuring transparency and accountability in the legislative process





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