Declan Rice's Back Injury Update Ahead of England vs Ghana Match

England midfielder Declan Rice has a lingering back injury but is expected to be available for selection against Ghana. Manager Thomas Tuchel said Rice left the match against Croatia midway through the second half due to discomfort in his lower back and upper hamstring.

DALLAS, TEXAS - JUNE 17: Luka Modric of Croatia controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Croatia at Dallas Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

(Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images) Declan Rice isn’t expect to miss any match time at the FIFA World Cup with a lingering back injury. England manager Thomas Tuchel said he expects the 27-year-old Arsenal midfielder to be available for selection against Ghana after he left Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over Croatia midway through the second half.

"Declan had some unusual ball losses and I saw a bit of discomfort," Tuchel said after the match. "And then I asked him, and he pointed directly to his lower back, upper hamstring, that he feels the discomfort. I didn’t want to take any risks, I hope it’s nothing more. Declan just reassured me at the end.

We will take care of it, and it’s nothing big to worry about.

" "All fine, as good as gold," Rice told Sky Sports. "It’s just what I have been protecting in the second half of the season with Arsenal. But it’s all good, just precautionary.

" Rice came out in the 72nd minute to be replaced by Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. He had assisted on Harry Kane’s second goal of the match in the 42nd minute. The appearance was Rice’s 74th for the Three Lions. England takes on the Black Stars, 1-0 winners over Panama on Wednesday night in Toronto, on Tuesday in Foxborough, MA





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Declan Rice FIFA World Cup England Croatia Back Injury Ghana Thomas Tuchel Morgan Rogers

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