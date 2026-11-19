Environment Canada officials told MPs the decision to stop work on banning thermal coal exports came from the political level and was communicated verbally, as the government refuses to say whether it still supports the ban.

OTTAWA - The decision to stop Environment Canada's work on banning exports of thermal coal came down from the political level, department officials told MPs Thursday.

Environment Canada Officials Confirm Political Direction

Megan Nichols, Environment Canada's assistant deputy minister of its environmental protection branch, told MPs on the House of Commons environment committee she could not say why the Liberals made that call. But she said the department has committed to explaining the decision in its official response to a recent report by Canada's environment commissioner.

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That October report found Environment Canada abandoned its work to end thermal coal exports without ever notifying the public and without any record of being directed to do so. When asked why her department was unable to provide any record of that decision to the commissioner, Nichols said it was a verbal decision. It was communicated to me via the deputy minister at the time. But then that was communicated to the deputy minister from the political level.

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So I do not know who it came from at that point, Nichols told the committee. We were told to reallocate our resources to other priorities. We had shared out analysis. So I can only conclude that the government considered our analysis and made the decision on that basis.

That analysis included considerations that even if Canada stopped the exporting of thermal coal, it would not make much difference in the lowering of overall global emissions from burning thermal coal because Canada's exports only represented two per cent of the global supply. Nichols also told the committee that trade risks were a consideration for the department on whether it could enforce a ban.

US Trade Agreements Influence Coal Export Ban Analysis

That included our trade agreements with partners such as the United States that rely on Canada to export a great deal of their thermal coal, Nichols said. Of all thermal coal shipped from Canadian ports in 2025, 61 per cent came up from the United States, largely from Washington, Oregon and California.

The American mines send it by train north to shipping terminals in British Columbia, mainly because regulations in the U.S. make it challenging to build export infrastructure along the Pacific coast to ship to Asian markets. Still, Nichols said she was not aware of any pressure from the United States government to dissuade Canada from following through with its commitment to the export ban.

We, of course, did our due diligence and doing the analysis of if we were to cease exporting U.S. thermal coal through our terminals, what would that mean in terms of our free trade obligations with the U.S., Nichols said. So, of course, that was a consideration that we took. Burning coal is one of the most polluting forms of electricity generation. In 2021, Canada committed to banning thermal coal exports by 2030.

The environment commissioner's report found that while Environment Canada worked for three years to find a way to enforce the ban, that work stopped altogether in November 2024 after lobbying from the coal industry. Even the work to enforce the ban was scaled down before Ottawa ultimately gave up on it.

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Regulatory Efforts Shifted to Voluntary Industry Measures

The audit found that between October 2021 and February 2024, Environment Canada officials were trying to use existing laws to enforce the export ban, including by regulating it as a toxic substance, similarly to what Ottawa is doing now with single-use plastics. The audit said that by February 2024, those efforts shifted to considering non-regulatory approaches, including voluntary measures, though it does not say exactly what those measures were.

The Office of the Auditor General later told The Canadian Press in a statement that those voluntary measures included exploring agreements that are voluntarily committed or agreed to for terminal facilities to end thermal coal exports. However, the audit found that decisions related to this shift were not consistently supported by documented senior management approvals, the Office of the Auditor General said in its statement.

The Liberals have so far said only that the decision to call off the ban was made by the previous government, despite the fact that Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin was the parliamentary secretary to her predecessor at the time. The decision to stop the work was not formalized until August 2025, when the federal government was looking for cost-saving measures.

Government Withholds Public Notice and Details on Ban

Still, Ottawa did not tell the public, or even Global Affairs Canada, who Environment Canada had tapped to help provide information on trade risks in banning thermal coal exports. Dabrusin, who was the minister at the time Ottawa formalized the end of the work, has previously brushed off responsibility for it, chalking it up to HR decisions on work that already was not going ahead.

Still, the government has so far refused to say whether it is still committed to the ban, only that it is considering its next steps. Nick Murray, The Canadian Press