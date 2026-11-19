Environment Canada officials told MPs the decision to stop work on banning thermal coal exports was made at the political level as a verbal direction. The department says it will explain the decision in its official response to the environment commissioner's October report.

Environment Canada officials told a House of Commons committee that the decision to stop work on banning thermal coal exports came from the political level.

The officials said the department has committed to explaining the decision in its official response to a recent report by Canada's environment commissioner. The testimony came during a hearing of the House of Commons environment committee. The October report from the environment commissioner found that Environment Canada abandoned its work to end thermal coal exports without ever notifying the public and without any record of being directed to do so.

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Environment Canada Cannot Explain Political Decision

Megan Nichols, Environment Canada assistant deputy minister, told MPs she could not say why the Liberals made that call. She said the department has committed to explaining the decision in its official response to the commissioner's report. When asked why her department was unable to provide any record of that decision to the commissioner, Nichols said it was a verbal decision made at the political level.

The Liberals have so far said only that the decision to call off the ban was made by the previous government. That explanation has drawn scrutiny because Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin was the parliamentary secretary to her predecessor at the time the decision was made. The environment commissioner's October report said Environment Canada abandoned its work to end thermal coal exports without notifying the public.

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The report also said there was no record of the department being directed to stop that work. The commissioner's findings raised questions about transparency and accountability in the government's climate policy decisions. Nichols appeared before the House of Commons environment committee to answer questions about the commissioner's findings. She told MPs she could not explain why the Liberals made the call to stop the work.

She said the department has committed to explaining the decision in its official response to the report. The hearing was held as MPs pressed for answers on how and why the decision was made. The department's inability to produce a written record has been a central point of concern. Nichols said the direction was verbal, which is why no record was provided to the commissioner.

Liberals Face Scrutiny Over Coal Export Ban Halt

The Liberals have faced repeated questions about the decision to halt the thermal coal export ban work. Their stated position is that the previous government made the call.

However, Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin was the parliamentary secretary to her predecessor at the time, which critics say complicates that account. The environment commissioner's report was released in October and found that Environment Canada abandoned its work to end thermal coal exports. It said the public was never notified and there was no record of any direction to stop. The report has led to calls for greater clarity from the government.

Nichols told the committee that the department has committed to explaining the decision in its official response to the commissioner's report. She said she could not say why the Liberals made the call. She also said the decision was verbal when asked why no record was available. The committee hearing is part of ongoing scrutiny of the government's climate and energy policies.

The thermal coal export file has become a focus because of the commissioner's findings. The department's response to the report is expected to provide more detail on the decision. Thermal coal is used for electricity generation and is a significant source of greenhouse gas emissions. Canada has pledged to reduce emissions and transition away from coal-fired power.

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The decision to stop work on banning thermal coal exports has raised questions about the government's commitment to those goals. The environment commissioner's report said Environment Canada abandoned its work to end thermal coal exports without notifying the public. It also said there was no record of the department being directed to stop. The report's findings were discussed at the committee hearing.

Nichols said the department has committed to explaining the decision in its official response. She said the decision was verbal. She could not say why the Liberals made the call. The Liberals have said only that the previous government made the decision.

Minister Background Complicates Government Explanation

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin was the parliamentary secretary to her predecessor at the time. That fact has been raised by critics who question the government's explanation. The committee hearing is expected to be followed by further scrutiny of the decision. The House of Commons environment committee heard testimony from Megan Nichols, assistant deputy minister at Environment Canada.

She told MPs the department has committed to explaining the decision in its official response to the commissioner's report. She said the decision was verbal and she could not say why the Liberals made the call. The October report by Canada's environment commissioner found that Environment Canada abandoned its work to end thermal coal exports. It said the public was never notified and there was no record of being directed to do so.

Calls Grow For Greater Transparency On Climate Policy

The report has led to calls for greater transparency. The Liberals have said only that the decision to call off the ban was made by the previous government. Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin was the parliamentary secretary to her predecessor at the time. The committee hearing is part of the ongoing debate over the government's climate policies.

Nichols told MPs she could not say why the Liberals made the call. She said the department has committed to explaining the decision in its official response to the commissioner's report. She said it was a verbal decision when asked why no record was provided to the commissioner.