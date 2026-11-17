Bryson DeChambeau and 18 other former LIV Golf players will compete on the DP World Tour in 2027 after the breakaway circuit announced it would wind down operations. The European tour will also invite nine former LIV players, including Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith, to smaller tournaments next season.

Bryson DeChambeau will compete on the European tour in the 2027 season, headlining an influx of former LIV Golf players after the breakaway circuit announced it would wind down operations instead of launching a new version.

The two-time major champion and YouTube influencer with 3 million subscribers joins 18 players from LIV in 2026 who are now on the DP World Tour, the title name of the European circuit. The 33-year-old American takes Category 1 status for the first time on the European tour, the highest priority ranking, thanks to his second U.S. Open title in 2024. That means he can play in whichever tournament he chooses.

Also read Bryson DeChambeau to join European tour for 2027 season after LIV Golf demise

DeChambeau And Other LIV Players Join European Tour

DeChambeau was planning to play the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa, an event co-sanctioned by the European tour, on Dec. 4-7. The European tour also announced that major champions Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith are among nine players coming off LIV to have signed agreements to receive invites to a specific number of tournaments next season.

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Those invites would not be for high-profile, lucrative Rolex Series events but for smaller tournaments where the presence of these former LIV players would add value, the tour said. The other seven players on that nine-man list were Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer, Lucas Herbert, Michael La Sasso, Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz and Thomas Pieters.

The 18 former LIV players competing on the European tour include one-time stalwarts of the circuit like former Ryder Cup stars Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, via a category related to career earnings. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, winners of the last two events of the 2026 European tour season, already had announced they would be returning to the tour after the collapse of LIV.

LIV Golf Winds Down Operations

LIV announced two weeks ago in bankruptcy court it planned to wind down operations after losing the financial support of Saudi Arabia. A return to the PGA Tour, which typically has a one-year ban on players dating to their most recent LIV appearance, will have to wait.

On Monday, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said his board had thoughtful discussions about the future of players at LIV Golf, adding: I hope to have more to say in the beginning of the new year. That meant departing LIV players instead were flocking to the DP World Tour, which is now golf's global tour. The PGA Tour also made changes to its feeder system as it wraps up work on a new competition model.

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Guy Kinnings, CEO of the European tour, said the decision to offer these invites had to be carefully managed by the circuit to ensure and preserve playing opportunities for existing members. There has been significant change in the landscape of men's professional golf over the past 12 months, Kinnings said.

European Tour Seeks Competitive 2027 Season

As golf's global tour, we have taken a pragmatic approach to this unique and unprecedented situation as we go into next year, always with the best interests of our entire membership at the forefront of our minds. Kinnings said the 2027 season was set to be one of the most keenly contested campaigns in our 55-year history. The season starts next week at the BMW Australian PGA Championship, giving the new arrivals their first chance to compete on the circuit.

DeChambeau, a star name on LIV, adds heft to a circuit that has trailed in the wake of the PGA Tour but now has a sprinkling of new or returning talent to raise its profile.