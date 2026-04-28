Decades-Long Friendship Shattered by a Web of Lies: The Heartbreaking Story of a Pathological Liar

A woman and her friend discover that their longtime friend, Dylan, had been lying about nearly every aspect of his life for over 20 years. From his career and abusive husband to a terminal cancer diagnosis, his web of deception left them devastated. The story explores the emotional toll of pathological lying and the importance of trust in relationships.

For over two decades, a woman believed she had a close friendship with a man named Dylan. Their bond seemed unbreakable, forged through shared experiences and what she thought were genuine connections.

However, everything changed when she and another mutual friend, Sam, began to uncover the truth about Dylan’s life. What they discovered was a web of deception so intricate that it left them questioning everything they thought they knew about him. Dylan had fabricated nearly every aspect of his life, from his career and living situation to his marriage and even a terminal illness.

The realization that their friend had been lying for years was devastating, but their shock only deepened when they tried to verify his stories. They reached out to people Dylan claimed were part of his life, only to find that many of them had never even heard of him. His supposed abusive husband, for instance, turned out to be a complete stranger who had no idea who Dylan was.

Even his cancer diagnosis, which had been a source of sympathy and support from his friends, was revealed to be a lie. The two women were left reeling, struggling to process the betrayal and the sheer scale of Dylan’s deception. They reached out to his family, who confirmed that they were aware of his lying but were shocked by the extent of it.

While they agreed to let his family handle the situation, they decided to distance themselves from Dylan, unable to reconcile the person they thought they knew with the reality of his actions. The experience left them emotionally drained, as they grappled with feelings of anger, confusion, and grief over the loss of a friendship they had cherished for so long. Experts suggest that pathological lying, as exhibited by Dylan, is a complex behavior that may stem from deep-seated psychological issues.

Some researchers argue that it should be classified as a mental health disorder, as it can become a way of life for those who engage in it. Pathological liars often lie for attention, validation, or to avoid uncomfortable situations, and they may tell anywhere from five to twenty lies a day. The impact of such deception on those around them can be profound, leading to feelings of frustration, hurt, and even a sense of being gaslit.

For the two women in this story, the discovery of Dylan’s lies was not just a betrayal of trust but a shattering of their reality. They had invested years of their lives into a friendship that was built on falsehoods, and the emotional toll was immense. While they hoped that Dylan would receive the help he needed, they also recognized that they had to prioritize their own well-being.

Their decision to go low-contact was a difficult but necessary step in healing from the trauma of his deception. The story of Dylan’s lies serves as a stark reminder of the importance of honesty in relationships. It highlights the devastating consequences of deception and the need for trust as the foundation of any meaningful connection. As the two women navigate the aftermath of their discovery, they are left with more questions than answers.

How could someone they knew for so long lie so convincingly? What drove Dylan to create such an elaborate web of falsehoods? And most importantly, how do they move forward from this experience? While they may never have all the answers, their story resonates with many who have experienced similar betrayals.

It underscores the importance of setting boundaries and protecting oneself from emotional harm, even when it comes from someone you once considered a close friend





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pathological Lying Friendship Betrayal Deception Mental Health Trust In Relationships

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CFL Draft Prospect Nick Cenacle Discusses Journey, Friendship, and FutureAn in-depth look at CFL draft prospect Nick Cenacle, covering his friendship with Eloa Latendresse-Regimbald, his recovery from injuries, his time at the University of Hawai'i, and his aspirations for a CFL career. Also includes updates from the NHL and other sports.

Read more »

Abbas Loyalists Win Palestinian Municipal Elections, Including First Gaza Vote in DecadesPalestinian municipal elections saw victories for President Mahmoud Abbas's loyalists, marking the first time in nearly two decades that a city in Hamas-controlled Gaza participated in the vote. The elections, held amid challenging circumstances, are seen as a step towards strengthening democratic processes and potential unity.

Read more »

Céline Dion's long-awaited return, and 3 more songs you need to hear this weekListen to fresh new tracks from Mama's Broke, Jessie Reyez and Bella White.

Read more »

‘Five long years’: health groups push Ottawa to finalize 2021 draft rules on vaping flavours banPeople. Policy. Politics

Read more »

Man Who Lived Under Stolen Identity for Decades Loses AppealA man who successfully assumed another person's identity for over 30 years, building a life including marriage, children, and a high-paying job, has had his appeal against a 12-year prison sentence rejected. The scheme involved stealing a Social Security card and meticulously creating a false identity, ultimately leading to the real identity owner being wrongly arrested.

Read more »

Paulo Costa and Josh Hokit find common ground, drop potential fight plansPaulo Costa and Josh Hokit have seemingly forged a new friendship.

Read more »