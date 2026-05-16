Debate over Saskatchewan's Coal Refurbishment and the New Federal Power Strategy

The debate over Saskatchewan's coal refurbishment is heating up ahead of the fall election, with the Saskatchewan Party and the New Democratic Party (NDP) sharply divided over the cost and environmental impact of a plan to revitalize the province's coal-fired power plants. While the federal government's new power strategy prioritizes the transition to cleaner energy sources, including nuclear power, it does not specifically address coal. The plan proposes flexibility for liquid natural gas (LNG) power plants and doubling Canada's electricity grid size by 2050.

Debate over the province's coal refurbishment reached a fever pitch as the spring sitting of the legislature came to an end. Wayne Mantyka reports. As Saskatchewan moves ahead on a plan to revitalize its coal-fired power plants , coal is mentioned only once in the federal government’s new power strategy in an item surrounding phase-out efforts .

Powering Canada Strong: A National Strategy for an Electrified Canadian EconomyIt includes adjustments to clean electricity regulations that give more flexibility to liquid natural gas (LNG) power plants and help to double Canada’s electricity grid by 2050. Another goal of the strategy is lowering energy costs for most Canadian households.

'Significant federal-provincial collaboration and efforts to phase-out unabated coal-fired power,’ the section reads. On that front, Saskatchewan is listed as having the lowest reduction in emissions from power generation among all provinces between 2005 and 2023, citing a 2025Nationally, electricity systems have cut emissions by more than 50 per cent since 2005.

The plan’s release comes as the Saskatchewan government and the opposition spar over the cost of the planned coal revitalization and its resulting impact on electricity bills for Saskatchewan residents





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Saskatchewan Coal Refurbishment Coal-Fired Power Plants Liquid Natural Gas Liquid Natural Gas Power Plants Clean Electricity Regulations Phase-Out Efforts Power Grids Renewable Projects NDP Saskpower Coal-Fired Power Power Rates Million Projects Interconnectivity Canada's Power Strategy Plan's Release

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