Brooklyn building collapse death toll rises to five as rescuers continue search

The death toll from a Brooklyn building collapse has risen to five, with at least 17 hospitalized and rescue operations ongoing.

The death toll from a building collapse in Brooklyn has risen to five after firefighters recovered three more bodies early Thursday. The three-story building collapsed Wednesday afternoon at the edge of a construction site, and rescuers continue to dig through the rubble for others who may be trapped.

At least 17 people were hospitalized with injuries, including four in critical condition. The New York City Fire Department confirmed the additional deaths, with the first two announced on Wednesday. Scores of firefighters and police officers used pickaxes and power saws overnight to punch holes through the ruins and pull dust-covered people from beneath twisted wood and brick. Rescuers also used dogs to sniff for survivors.

Also read Brooklyn building collapse kills one and traps people in rubble

Mayor Discusses Challenging Rescue Operations

We have been dealing with an incredibly challenging and fast-moving situation, with precarious wreckage to navigate and dangerous voids beneath the surface, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a news conference Wednesday. This type of rescue is exactly what the FDNY trains for. The cause of the collapse is under investigation, but New York City buildings commissioner Ahmed Tigani noted that construction workers were excavating an empty lot next door for a new building when the structure fell.

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Much of the rubble from the collapsed mixed-use building, which had apartments atop ground-floor commercial space, ended up in a huge pile inside the construction pit. An adjacent building that shared a wall with the collapsed structure remained standing, but its wall was shorn off, exposing rooms inside, including a bedroom and closets filled with clothing. About 250 firefighters were working the scene, Mamdani said.

On Wednesday night, firefighters pulled a woman still alive and moving out of a hole dug into the rubble pile, hoisting her onto a stretcher and rushing her to a waiting ambulance. Additional people were pulled from beneath the pile as the night went on. Seven of the casualties were children, authorities said, without specifying whether any were among the dead. FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore said rescue teams were performing dangerous and perilous work.

Architect And Contractor Seek To Comment

Every move is choreographed, she said. One firefighter sustained minor injuries. Phone and email messages seeking comment were left Wednesday with the architect, property owner, and general contractor listed in city records as associated with the construction project. One resident of the collapsed building, Anderson Velez, told the New York Post he was at work when his wife called and said she and their two kids, ages 7 and 2, were trapped in the wreckage.

She called me when the building collapsed while she was inside with rubble on top of her. She was screaming for someone to help get my son out and then the call cut off, he said. Velez said he later learned that his family had been pulled from the rubble alive.