Death Toll Rises to 14 in Deadly Train Crash Outside Jakarta

The fatal collision between a long-distance train and a stationary commuter train at Bekasi Timur Station has claimed 14 lives, with rescue efforts ongoing for trapped passengers. Authorities investigate the cause as Indonesia grapples with recurring rail safety concerns.

The death toll from a devastating train crash outside Indonesia 's capital has risen to 14, according to Bobby Rasyidin, CEO of state-owned railway company PT Kereta Api Indonesia .

The tragic incident occurred on Monday when a long-distance train collided with the rear car of a stationary commuter train at Bekasi Timur Station, just outside Jakarta. The affected car was a women-only compartment, a common feature in Indonesia's rail system designed to prevent harassment. As of Tuesday morning, authorities confirmed that 14 individuals had lost their lives, with their bodies transported to a nearby hospital for identification.

The rescue operation continued as emergency crews worked diligently to free three passengers who remained trapped in the wreckage. A total of 81 injured passengers were rushed to hospitals for medical treatment, while all 240 passengers aboard the Argo Bromo Anggrek long-distance train were accounted for and reported safe. Police and transportation officials launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, with initial reports suggesting a possible disruption in the rail system.

Jakarta Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri confirmed that authorities were examining the circumstances surrounding the collision. Meanwhile, Rasyidin revealed that another commuter train had struck a stalled taxi at a nearby crossing, raising concerns about broader infrastructure issues. The National Transportation Safety Committee has been tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the incident. This tragic event highlights the persistent safety challenges facing Indonesia's aging railway network.

In January 2024, a similar collision in West Java province resulted in at least four fatalities, underscoring the urgent need for infrastructure upgrades and enhanced safety protocols. As the nation mourns the loss of life, authorities are under increasing pressure to address systemic issues to prevent future tragedies





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Indonesia Train Crash Jakarta Bekasi Timur Station Railway Safety

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Rescue Efforts Continue After Deadly Train Collision in Indonesia, Three Still TrappedRescuers in Bekasi, Indonesia, are working to free three trapped passengers after a long-distance train collided with a stationary commuter train, killing at least seven and injuring 81. The accident occurred at Bekasi Timur Station, with the impacted car being a women-only section. Authorities are investigating the cause, including a possible rail disruption after another train struck a stalled taxi nearby. This incident highlights ongoing safety concerns in Indonesia’s aging rail network.

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