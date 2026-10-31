Death cafes in Canada offer free spaces for open talk about death

Free death cafe events across Canada give people of all ages a judgment-free place to discuss death, guided by a movement founded in 2011.

Death cafes are free events held across Canada and around the world that help people accept one simple statement: death is a part of life.

For more than a decade, these gatherings have taken place in coffee shops, community centres, libraries and even cemeteries. They give people space to get comfortable confronting the topic of death. Linda Stuart, who started hosting some of the first death cafes in Canada in Toronto in 2013, grew up around death. Her father worked as a supplier to the funeral industry, and she now works as a funeral celebrant.

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Origins of the Death Cafe Movement

That is a secular role similar to what a minister does at a funeral. She said hosting death cafes felt like a natural fit. The movement was inspired by Swiss sociologist Bernard Crettaz, who championed discussing life's tough issues in informal settings. Jon Underwood, a British man who died in 2017, is credited with founding the death cafe movement in 2011.

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He helped popularize it internationally and set guidelines for volunteers who organize the events. Those guidelines say death cafes must be free to attend. They must not promote the facilitators or attendees. Conversation should be organic and unguided, with no guest speakers or themed talks.

Hot beverages and refreshments should be offered. Death cafes are also not intended to be a space for grieving. Nadine Lavoie, who regularly hosts death cafes in Toronto, explained that grief groups work as support groups led by a professional. That professional facilitates conversation and helps attendees express challenging feelings.

Facilitator Role and Group Guidelines

At a death cafe, the facilitators do not lead the conversation. Instead, they facilitate the space and make sure the guidelines are respected. Attendees are told not to make judgements so people can freely express thoughts on death and dying. Participants are then divided into smaller groups so conversations feel more intimate.

Topics raised in Stuart's groups included: What is a good death? Other questions included: How do I want my family to feel? What do I want my funeral to look like? How do I hope I die?

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For Lavoie, volunteering to host a death cafe in Toronto seemed logical. She describes her job as a special flight attendant, helping people near the end of their lives prepare for that final step. After attending her first death cafe more than a decade ago, Lavoie was amazed by the experience of speaking about death in an accepting and relaxed environment. She said many death cafe organizers are invested in the topic.

Hosts and Attendee Diversity

Most people who host those events have some kind of interest in life and death, or death and dying, she said. Stuart, who stopped facilitating death cafes when the pandemic hit, said her groups attracted a wide range of people. In one group there was a 19-year-old and people in their 80s as well, she said. Lavoie's groups have also ranged in age from 20 to 100.

Sometimes older attendees show up and say they tried to have these conversations with their families but were shut down, Lavoie said. They come to these places so they can talk about it normally, she said. Lavoie added that there is always laughter at the death cafes she has hosted. It is not gruesome, but the opposite, she said.

Having those conversations makes you realize that life is not infinite and that you should make something of this time, she said. That is what often comes out of those conversations.