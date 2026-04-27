Deandre Ayton Ejected in Lakers-Rockets Game 4 After Flagrant Foul on Alperen Sengun

Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton was ejected in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference playoffs against the Houston Rockets after a flagrant foul on Alperen Sengun. The incident sparked controversy as both teams debated the intent behind the play, with Ayton defending his actions as accidental. The Rockets won 115-96, tying the series 2-2 ahead of Game 5 in Los Angeles.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - In a heated NBA playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets on April 26, 2026, tensions flared as Lakers center Deandre Ayton was ejected in the third quarter of Game 4.

The incident occurred when Ayton delivered an elbow and forearm to the face of Rockets forward Alperen Sengun, resulting in a flagrant foul 2 call after video review. The foul happened with approximately 5 1/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter, with the Lakers trailing 76-57 at the time. The Rockets ultimately secured a 115-96 victory, leveling the first-round Western Conference series at 2-2 and forcing a decisive Game 5 back in Los Angeles.

Ayton, who led the Lakers with 19 points and 10 rebounds before his ejection, defended his actions, stating that the contact was accidental. We’re both sweaty guys, he explained. I just slipped off his shoulder and literally my elbow hit him right there above his shoulders and it looked crazy on camera. But I’m not no guy who’s a dirty player or plays like that.

... I just hope he’s all right and didn’t think it was intentional. Despite his protests, the NBA’s stricter enforcement of player safety led to the ejection, a decision that drew mixed reactions from both teams. Houston coach Ime Udoka expressed surprise at the severity of the call, noting that while the play appeared intentional, the flagrant 2 seemed excessive.

It looked intentional, but I was surprised at the flagrant 2, Udoka said. But that’s the NBA nowadays and they call it a little softer than they used to. He added, I don’t want to make the officials crazy, but I didn’t expect him to get ejected, to be honest. I think it was a little bit soft.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham echoed similar sentiments, defending Ayton’s character and suggesting the contact was unintentional. He’s got such a sweet, kind soul, and no, that wasn’t dirty or intentional, Ham said. It looked from our vantage point like he was trying to brace himself with that off arm ... and it looked like his arm just kind of slipped and obviously hit him in the head.

The ejection marked a turning point in the game, as the Rockets capitalized on the Lakers’ weakened frontcourt to extend their lead. Ayton’s absence was felt in the paint, where the Lakers struggled to contain Houston’s interior offense. With the series now tied, both teams will prepare for a pivotal Game 5 in Los Angeles, where the Lakers will look to regain momentum without their starting center for the remainder of the game.

The NBA’s emphasis on player safety continues to shape the league’s officiating, with incidents like this highlighting the fine line between competitive play and dangerous contact





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