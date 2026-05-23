Deal with Iran, including opening the Strait of Hormuz, largely negotiated: Trump

President Donald Trump said Saturday that a deal with Iran, including opening the Strait of Hormuz, has been 'largely negotiated' after calls with Israel and other allies in the region. He described it as a 'Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE' that still must be finalized by the United States, Iran and the other countries that participated in Saturday's talks.

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday that a deal with Iran , including opening the Strait of Hormuz, has been ‘largely negotiated’ after calls with Israel and other allies in the region.

He described it as a ‘Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE’ that still must be finalized by the United States, Iran and the other countries that participated in Saturday’s talks. There was no mention of Iran’s nuclear program and highly enriched uranium, which Iran has sought to discuss later. The potential deal would include an official declaration of the war’s end, with two-month negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

The Strait of Hormuz would be reopened and the U.S. would end its blockade of Iran’s ports. Iran, meanwhile, had signaled ‘narrowing differences’ in negotiations with the U.S. after Pakistan’s army chief held more talks in Tehran, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists in India that ‘there’s been some progress made’ and ‘there may be news later today.

’ Both Iran and the U.S. emphasized their key positions and have warned of the risks of resuming attacks and disrupting their ceasefire. The U.S. stance is that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon and must turn over its highly enriched uranium, and the Strait of Hormuz must be open. Iran describes it as a ‘framework agreement’ for more talks.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV reported that the Lebanese militant group’s leader, Naim Kassim, received a letter from Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi saying Tehran will not abandon its allies. There is a fragile, U.S.-brokered ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war in Lebanon, a conflict that began two days after the Iran war started. The U.S. has been limiting Tehran’s support for armed proxies in the region and targeting its ballistic missile program.

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the lead negotiator in historic face-to-face talks with the U.S. last month in Islamabad, said Iran has rebuilt its military assets and if Trump resumes attacks, the result would be ‘more crushing and more bitter’ than at the start of the war. State TV said he spoke after meeting with Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, who also met with Araghchi, President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials.

Qatar sent a senior official to Tehran to support Pakistan’s efforts. Trump had said ‘serious negotiations’ were underway and at the request of allies in the Middle East. Trump has repeatedly set deadlines for Tehran and then backed off. The U.S. and Israel sparked the war with attacks on Feb. 28, cutting short nuclear talks with Iran.

Tehran retaliated by effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for the region’s oil, natural gas and fertilizer, causing global economic pain. The U.S. then blockaded Iranian ports. The U.S. Central Command on Saturday said U.S. forces had turned away more than 100 commercial vessels and disabled four since the blockade began April 13





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Iran Strait Of Hormuz Trump Negotiations Deal War Ceasefire Pakistan Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Nuclear Program Highly Enriched Uranium U.S. Iranian-Backed Hezbollah Al-Manar TV Qatar Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir Abbas Araghchi President Masoud Pezeshkian Senior Officials U.S. Central Command U.S. Forces Commercial Vessels Blockade Iranian Ports

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