Deadly Chemical Tank Implosion at Washington Paper Mill Leaves One Dead, Nine Missing

A chemical tank implosion at a Washington paper mill killed one person and left nine missing. The tank held nearly a million gallons of corrosive white liquor. Nine others were injured, and recovery efforts were hampered by unstable conditions.

A catastrophic implosion of a chemical storage tank at a paper mill in Longview, Washington, has left one person dead and nine others unaccounted for, authorities said Tuesday.

The tank, which held nearly a million gallons of a corrosive liquid known as white liquor, collapsed at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. facility, triggering a hazardous spill that injured nine others, some severely. Emergency responders faced dangerous conditions as the unstable tank continued to pose risks, hampering recovery efforts hours after the incident. The Longview Fire Department reported that the tank remained unstable, with some liquid still inside, complicating access to victims.

Crews worked to reinforce the structure before further recovery operations could proceed. Among the injured was a responding firefighter, with victims suffering burns and inhalation injuries ranging from minor to critical. Authorities assured the public there was no immediate threat beyond the facility, but anxious families gathered at the company's visitor entrance seeking information about loved ones.

The plant, a pulp and paper mill along the Columbia River, employs about 1,000 people and has been a cornerstone of the community since the 1950s, producing materials for tissues, printing paper, cups, and packaging. The white liquor, a mixture of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide, is used in the kraft paper process to break down wood fibers. The spill flowed into a drainage ditch, and the Washington State Ecology Department deployed a team to assess environmental impacts.

Cowlitz Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein noted the personal toll on responders, many of whom have friends and relatives working at the site. U.S. Senator Patty Murray called the implosion an absolute tragedy. The incident underscores the risks inherent in industrial chemical operations and the critical need for rigorous safety protocols. As the community reels from the disaster, support networks have been mobilized to assist both workers and emergency personnel.

The cause of the implosion remains under investigation, with safety regulators likely to scrutinize tank maintenance and operational procedures. This tragedy marks one of the most severe industrial accidents in the region in recent years, raising questions about oversight and emergency preparedness at facilities handling hazardous materials





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