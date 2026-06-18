Deadly B-52 Crash in Southern California Claims Lives of Eight Crew Members

A B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff from Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California, killing eight crew members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, and civilian contractors. The victims were experienced flight test professionals involved in a routine mission to modernize the aging B-52 fleet. This incident marks the deadliest B-52 crash since 1982. Families and colleagues mourn the loss, sharing memories of the fallen airmen as heroes, dedicated professionals, and beloved family members.

A B-52 Stratofortress bomber crashed shortly after takeoff on Monday from Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California, killing all eight crew members aboard. The aircraft was on a routine test mission supporting a program to modernize the aging B-52 fleet.

The victims were a mix of active-duty Air Force personnel, reservists, and civilian contractors, all experienced flight test professionals. Among them were Col. Gregory Watson, a 53-year-old Air Force reservist and weapons systems officer who also worked for Boeing; a 50-year-old Boeing pilot from Tehachapi, California; and several members of the 419th Flight Test Squadron, including pilots and weapons systems officers. Two civilian flight test engineers, one with contractor JT4 and another with the Department of Defense, also perished.

The crash marks the deadliest B-52 accident since 1982, when nine crew members died, and the first fatal incident involving the bomber since 2008, when six personnel died after a crash off Guam. Col. Thomas Tauer, commander of the 412th Test Wing, expressed profound grief, stating that the fallen airmen were more than co-workers-they were friends, mentors, and valued members of the Edwards and Air Force family.

Boeing echoed this sentiment, saying the loss of Miles and Greg is deeply felt across their teams, with thoughts with the families and loved ones. The victims' families shared heartfelt memories. Lauren Smith, wife of 40-year-old flight test engineer Smith, described him as a hero and an all-around amazing person who died doing what he loved. The couple had just celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary and were raising two young sons.

Rebecca Rischar, wife of 41-year-old flight test engineer with JT4, recalled how he loved taking his children to aviation museums and had just started teaching their daughter to drive. She noted that her husband had worked at Edwards for a decade, where his father also works, and that the flight was routine-he would go up if the plane went up.

Brianna Estrella, wife of 34-year-old weapons systems officer Estrella, said he loved his family fiercely and woke up every day excited to go to his dream job. He had told her it was a once-in-a-lifetime flight. The community mourns as investigations into the cause of the crash, which occurred at 11:20 a.m., are underway. Edwards Air Force Base, located about 100 miles northeast of Los Angeles, is a storied desert base known for flight testing.

The modernization program aims to upgrade the B-52's capabilities, but this tragedy underscores the risks inherent in test flights. The service members and contractors were highly experienced, and their loss is a significant blow to the test and evaluation community. As families and colleagues grapple with the sudden devastation, they find solace in remembering the dedication, passion, and love these individuals brought to their work and lives





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