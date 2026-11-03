Canada pledges up to $2.5B in financing to De Havilland to double water bomber production

The federal government will provide up to $2.5 billion in loans and loan guarantees to De Havilland Canada to boost production of Canadair water bombers, adding a second assembly line in Alberta and doubling capacity to 20 planes per year.

The federal government is pledging up to $2.5 billion in financing to De Havilland Canada, the maker of the Canadair water bomber, in a bid to ramp up production of the iconic firefighting aircraft.

The money will allow for a second assembly line in Alberta, which De Havilland says will provide the means to double production capacity to an eventual 20 water-scooping planes per year. The government says the funding will take the form of loans and loan guarantees delivered by Export Development Canada. The financing package was announced on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. De Havilland says it will also put the cash toward new staff and production in Victoria, Calgary and Ontario.

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De Havilland Canada Expands Production Capacity

The manufacturer is expanding its footprint across several provinces as it scales up operations. The company's super scoopers can suck up more than 6,000 litres of water in 12 seconds and dump it on wildfires. The aircraft is a familiar sight at fire scenes across Canada and around the world. Demand for amphibious firefighting aircraft is on the rise as the scale and intensity of wildfires increases.

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Governments and agencies are seeking more planes to protect communities from increasingly destructive fire seasons. The new assembly line in Alberta is central to De Havilland's plan to eventually build 20 water-scooping planes per year, double its current capacity. The company says the expansion will create jobs and strengthen Canada's role as a supplier of firefighting aircraft.

Canadair water bombers have long been used to assist crews on the ground, including at major fires such as the Paddy's Pond wildfire just outside St. John's, N.L. , in August 2025. A Canadair water bomber was photographed providing a steady stream of water to assist crews at that fire. The federal financing is intended to help De Havilland meet growing global demand.

Loans Delivered By Export Development Canada

Export Development Canada will deliver the loans and loan guarantees, according to the government. De Havilland Canada is based in Calgary and has operations in Victoria, Ontario and elsewhere. The company says the new funding will support production increases and hiring across its facilities. The announcement comes as Canada positions itself as a climate leader at COP31, despite recent policy rollbacks.

Wildfire response and firefighting capacity have become major issues as fires grow more frequent and severe. The $2.5 billion in financing is one of the largest recent federal commitments to aerospace manufacturing. It is aimed at ensuring Canada can produce enough water bombers for domestic and international customers. De Havilland's super scoopers are among the most recognized firefighting aircraft in the world.

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The planes skim across water surfaces to fill their tanks, then drop the water on fires, often in repeated runs. The second assembly line in Alberta is expected to increase output over time. De Havilland says the goal is to reach 20 planes per year, up from current production levels. Government officials say the loans and loan guarantees will be administered by Export Development Canada.

New Staff Hired Across Multiple Provinces

The funding is structured to support the company's expansion without direct grants. The expanded production will also require new staff at facilities in Victoria, Calgary and Ontario. De Havilland says hiring will ramp up as the new line comes online. Wildfire seasons in Canada and abroad have grown longer and more intense, driving demand for amphibious aircraft.

The Canadair water bomber remains a key tool for fighting fires in hard-to-reach areas. The federal government says the financing will help secure Canada's ability to supply firefighting aircraft. The deal is expected to support jobs and manufacturing capacity across multiple provinces. De Havilland Canada has not said exactly when the second assembly line will be fully operational.

The company says the funding will allow it to double production capacity to an eventual 20 water-scooping planes per year. The announcement was made on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The federal government says the funding will take the form of loans and loan guarantees delivered by Export Development Canada. Christopher Reynolds of The Canadian Press contributed to this report.