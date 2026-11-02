Daylight Time Year-Round: Several Canadian Regions Skip Fall Clock Change

Daylight time year-round is now in place in B.C., Alberta and Manitoba. Parents, hairstylists and tech users share their reactions to the change.

On Sunday, Canadians woke up to a new time zone map after British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, northwestern Ontario and the Northwest Territories chose to stay on daylight time year-round instead of setting clocks back one hour. The move means these regions will no longer make the usual fall adjustment, affecting households, businesses and technology across the country.

Saskatchewan already does not adjust its clocks, so several parts of Canada now keep the same time throughout the year. The report was first published on Nov. 2, 2026, by The Canadian Press.

Also read Alberta to Abolish Clock Changes, Moving to Permanent Daylight Time

Parents Welcome Fewer Schedule Adjustments

Edmonton dayhome operator Jenn Irwin-Greer said the twice-annual time change has long been a challenge at her business. Children often arrive irritable after a time change, and nap times can be thrown off as they struggle to adjust to a new pattern.

She said she is hopeful that this year will be a little easier for the children in her care. Her experience reflects a common frustration among caregivers who must manage routines that shift each fall and spring.

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At a recreation centre in Edmonton's south end on Sunday, several parents said they appreciated not having to adjust their children's sleep schedules. Amanda Petrie, whose seven-year-old son had just finished a hockey game, said she likes the change because it is easier with kids when their schedules stay the same.

Another Edmonton resident, Siva Sivabalan, said he believes the Alberta government made the right decision by not changing the clocks. He said he would rather have more daylight in the evening than in the morning, and he strongly disliked the November time change.

Hairstylists and Businesses Face Scheduling Pressure

In Calgary, hairstylist Jordan Janovcik said he feels anxious about the week ahead. He spent much of the summer double-checking and sometimes triple-checking with clients to confirm that they knew Alberta was not falling back.

Hairstylists like Janovcik run busy but tightly scheduled days, so a missed appointment or a delay can mean lost time and lost money. In a phone interview, he said he is very concerned about the coming week and believes the change will be hard for many businesses.

Technology experts have warned that the change could cause problems for scheduling systems and older computer software. Some Canadians also reported on Sunday that their cellphones were displaying the incorrect time.

Telus said in a statement that the problem is related to how some phones update their time zone information, rather than to the service provider itself. The company advised customers to check that the setting that sets the time zone automatically is turned on, then restart their phone so any available time zone updates can be applied.

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A Rogers spokesperson said the company had experienced no issues with its network. The spokesperson referred questions to an industry group that posted instructions for updating phones and tablets.

Air Travel and Commutes in Focus

Air Canada said on Sunday that its operations were normal. The airline noted that all flights use the internationally recognized time standard and that time changes are managed using established industry data sources.

Google responded to an inquiry about how the new time zones were affecting its services by linking to a blog post with instructions for keeping devices and services on schedule. The post said people rely on their devices for morning alarms and critical calendar invites, and that the company's teams were working to get the updates to all Canadian users as quickly as possible.

Back in Edmonton, Irwin-Greer said she is curious how staying on daylight time will affect life on the Prairies, particularly the darker mornings expected in the months ahead. She wondered whether those conditions would affect commutes for students and workers.

She said she does not like that it will be darker for longer when children are heading to school. Her teenage son is not overly worried, but she finds it concerning when young people travel in low light, because drivers may have a harder time seeing pedestrians crossing the street, and she hopes there will not be more accidents.