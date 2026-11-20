Toronto declined to offer Davis Schneider a 2027 contract, making the fan favourite a free agent while offering deals to its seven other arbitration-eligible players and trading reliever Chase Lee to Colorado.

Davis Schneider became a free agent Friday after the Toronto Blue Jays declined to offer him a contract for 2027. The club offered contracts to all seven of its other arbitration-eligible players, including infielder Ernie Clement, outfielder Nathan Lukes and reliever Louis Varland.

The 27-year-old infielder and outfielder split the 2026 season between Toronto and Triple-A Buffalo. He hit .145 with five home runs and 16 RBIs in 69 games with the Blue Jays. Over four seasons with Toronto, Schneider batted .206 with 37 homers and 113 RBIs in 321 games. He was a left fielder for the Blue Jays during the 2026 campaign.

Also read Blue Jays decline Davis Schneider contract; Chase Lee traded to Rockies

Schneider's Memorable Major League Debut

The mustachioed Schneider made a historic entrance to the majors in August 2023 and quickly became a fan favourite in Toronto. He homered in his first at-bat at Fenway Park and became the first player in major-league history to collect nine hits, including two home runs, in his first three games.

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His biggest moment as a Jay came in Game 5 of the 2025 World Series, when he filled in for injured leadoff hitter George Springer and homered on the first pitch from Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell. The Blue Jays won 6-1 at Dodger Stadium to take a 3-2 series lead, but the L.A. won the next two games in Toronto to claim the title. The Blue Jays also traded right-handed reliever Chase Lee to the Colorado Rockies for cash Friday.

Lee posted a 6.52 earned-run average in eight appearances for Toronto this season, striking out five and walking eight in 9 2/3 innings. Toronto designated Lee for assignment Thursday after claiming infielder Christian Cairo off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. The moves came on a busy Friday for the club, which secured its seven other arbitration-eligible players while parting with Schneider and Lee.

Blue Jays Make Friday Roster Moves

Schneider's departure ends a four-season run in Toronto that included one of the most memorable debuts in major-league history and a key home run in the 2025 World Series. His first three games produced nine hits and two home runs, a feat no other player had accomplished at the start of a major-league career. The 2025 World Series moment came when Springer was injured and Schneider stepped in as the leadoff hitter for Game 5 against the Dodgers.

He connected on the first pitch from Snell, helping Toronto build a 3-2 series lead before Los Angeles rallied to win the championship. Schneider, who also spent time at Triple-A Buffalo in 2026, remains a free agent and can sign with any club for the 2027 season. Toronto's decision to offer contracts to Clement, Lukes and Varland keeps three key contributors under club control for the coming season.

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The trade of Lee to Colorado for cash followed his designation for assignment Thursday, when the Blue Jays claimed Cairo off waivers from the Dodgers. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2026.