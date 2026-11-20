The Toronto Blue Jays have declined a 2027 contract offer for Davis Schneider, making him a free agent. The team also traded reliever Chase Lee to the Colorado Rockies while offering deals to other arbitration-eligible players.

The Toronto Blue Jays officially declined to extend a contract to left fielder Davis Schneider for the 2027 season, rendering the 27-year-old player a free agent as of Friday.

This decision marks the end of Schneider's four-season tenure with the organization, a period that included several memorable performances for the club and its fans. Schneider split the 2026 season between the major league team and Triple-A Buffalo. During his time with Toronto, he appeared in 69 games and posted a batting average of .145. His offensive output included five home runs and 16 runs batted in during his stint with the Blue Jays.

Also read Blue Jays Claim Christian Cairo, Designate Chase Lee for Assignment

Blue Jays Offer Contracts to Arbitration-Eligible Players

In contrast to the decision regarding Schneider, the Blue Jays moved forward with contract offers to all seven of their other arbitration-eligible players. Those who received offers include infielder Ernie Clement, outfielder Nathan Lukes, and relief pitcher Louis Varland. Schneider first captured the public imagination with a historic debut in August 2023. He quickly became a fan favorite in Toronto, notably homering in his very first major league at-bat at Fenway Park.

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His early career was further defined by a remarkable start in which he collected nine hits, including two home runs, in his first three games. This achievement made him the first player in major league history to accomplish such a feat. One of the most significant moments of Schneider's time in Toronto occurred during Game 5 of the 2025 World Series.

He filled in for injured leadoff hitter George Springer and homered on the first pitch thrown by Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell. The Blue Jays used that home run to win the game 6-1 at Dodger Stadium, taking a 3-2 series lead in the championship.

Blue Jays Trade Relief Pitcher Chase Lee

However, the Los Angeles Dodgers ultimately won the next two games in Toronto to claim the World Series title. In other roster moves, the Blue Jays traded right-handed relief pitcher Chase Lee to the Colorado Rockies for cash on Friday. This transaction followed a difficult season for Lee, who had struggled with his performance for the club. Lee posted an earned-run average of 6.52 across eight appearances for Toronto this season.

Over 9 and two-thirds innings, he struck out five batters while walking eight others, reflecting the challenges he faced on the mound. The team had previously designated Lee for assignment on Thursday. At that same time, the Blue Jays claimed infielder Christian Cairo off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Schneider's departure leaves a notable gap in the Blue Jays outfield depth.

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His previous contributions, particularly in high-pressure playoff situations, remain a highlight of recent franchise history. The organization now shifts its focus to restructuring the roster for the upcoming year. With the arbitration process concluding, the team must determine how to fill the roles vacated by departing players like Schneider and Lee.