Davis Rea Market Outlook: Broadening Breadth and Top Picks Microsoft, RTX, Stryker

Christine Poole of Davis Rea says the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index outpaced the headline index in October, favoring Microsoft, RTX Corp and Stryker as core holdings.

Christine Poole, President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Davis Rea, has outlined the firm's North American large cap market outlook and named Microsoft, RTX Corp and Stryker as its top picks. In the Davis Rea commentary, Poole points to a sharp gap between the headline S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index during October, a divergence she describes as a significant broadening in market breadth.

Poole's market outlook focuses on how stock market gains are being shared across the economy. The market capitalization weighted index fell 0.9 per cent in the month, while the equal weighted index rose 4.9 per cent. That gap signals that the market rally is no longer confined to a small group of mega-cap technology companies.

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Market Breadth Widens as Equal Weight Index Gains

The Equal Weight Index gained 4.9 per cent in October while the headline index declined 0.9 per cent, showing that broader participation is driving the market. Broadening market breadth means the rally is expanding beyond a concentrated handful of mega-cap technology companies to include a wider variety of companies across diverse sectors.

Davis Rea argues that the Democratic sweep in the midterm elections has added uncertainty to the pace of the AI buildout. Poole's team also says this political shift has put additional downward pressure on AI-related stocks, which helps explain why the largest index weights lagged.

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Davis Rea's framework shifts investors away from market timing. Instead, the firm says it concentrates on what investors can control, namely owning reasonably priced, high-quality companies within industries that offer attractive secular growth or stable income generation.

US and Canadian Economies Show Divergent Growth Paths

The United States economy continues to expand, supported by strength in consumer spending and private business AI-related investment. U.S. GDP grew by 2.2 per cent in the second quarter and accelerated to 3.4 per cent in the third quarter, while the unemployment rate remains low, hovering around four per cent.

Leading indicators reinforce that momentum. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) has signaled expansion for ten consecutive months, and the Services PMI has expanded for 28 consecutive months. However, inflation remains stubbornly above the Federal Reserve's long-term two per cent target, which the source identifies as the primary reason for the central bank's September rate hike.

The Canadian economy is growing at a more modest pace, anchored by subdued consumer spending, muted population growth, and ongoing trade-related pressures. According to the Bank of Canada's latest Monetary Policy report, GDP is expected to reach two per cent in the third quarter and slow to below one per cent in the fourth quarter.

Canada's unemployment rate has been around 6.5 per cent, which points to excess supply in the economy. Core inflation, excluding gasoline, remains close to two per cent, yet the Bank of Canada raised interest rates in October as a preventative measure. The central bank is anticipating increased cost pass-through as higher energy prices and tariff-related costs eventually reach consumer goods and services.

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Looking ahead to next year, Davis Rea expects Canadian economic growth to improve. Stronger business investment, bolstered by federal tax incentives such as the Productivity Mega Deduction, and government spending are cited as the main drivers.

Microsoft, RTX and Stryker Anchor the Top Picks

Davis Rea has selected Microsoft, RTX Corp and Stryker as its top picks in North American large caps. Each company is tied to a distinct long-term growth or stability theme identified in the firm's outlook.

Microsoft, listed on the NASDAQ as MSFT, is a global technology company offering Windows, Office 365, LinkedIn, and Azure cloud computing. It also owns the Xbox gaming platform and the video game publisher Activision Blizzard. Davis Rea highlights its growing recurring revenue, robust cloud computing growth, and strong balance sheet, and notes a dividend yield of 0.7 per cent.

RTX Corp, listed on the NYSE as RTX, is an aerospace and defense company serving commercial, military and government customers. Its portfolio includes avionics, interiors, aircraft engines, sensor and communication systems, and missile defense systems. Davis Rea says its commercial aerospace businesses benefit from growth in global air travel, while defense demand remains robust amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts, and the stock offers a dividend yield of 1.5 per cent.

Stryker, listed on the NYSE as SYK, is a medical technology company with a broad portfolio across neurotechnology and orthopedics, including knee and hip implants, surgical equipment, and neurovascular devices. Approximately 75 per cent of its revenue comes from the United States, with the remaining 25 per cent from international markets. The company is estimated to hold 75 per cent of the U.S. orthopedic surgical robotics market, and Davis Rea expects it to benefit from an aging population and rising demand for joint replacements and surgical procedures.