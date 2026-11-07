Davis Alexander accuses Bombers David Reese of taunting him about deceased father after Alouettes East Final win

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander said Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman David Reese taunted him about his deceased father multiple times during Saturday's East Division final. Alexander threw for 373 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-23 win that sends Montreal to the Grey Cup.

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander said Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive lineman David Reese taunted him about his deceased father multiple times during Saturday's East Division final.

Alexander made the allegation after leading Montreal to a 33-23 victory at Percival Molson Stadium. The win sends the Alouettes to the Grey Cup on Nov. 15 at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. Reese, multiple times, talked about my dead dad, Alexander said. I was ready to for sure fight, we were all ready to fight, but I think that speaks to how much we have grown as a team and in our composure.

Also read Zach Collaros will be game-time decision for Bombers ahead of CFL East final

Davis Alexander Responds to David Reese Taunts

I did fire up but I stayed in the game. I took a second, I went to the locker room, I needed a second and my guys had my back. Alexander's father, Matt, died at age 56 in August 2024 following a battle with lung cancer. The quarterback was seen jawing at Bombers players multiple times during the game, including once in the second half when a few teammates pulled him toward the sidelines.

I do not want to air the guy out, but it was not just one time, it was not twice, it was multiple times, Alexander said. Just everything that I have been through, and I did not say a word to him. But yeah, no matter what, no matter what, there is no need for that. In the heat of the moment, there is no excuse.

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The Blue Bombers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The CFL also did not immediately respond when asked whether the league would investigate the alleged incident. Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot, the CFL's outstanding Canadian, said he was on the field for one of the exchanges and supported his quarterback. I am glad Davis addressed what he said.

Tyson Philpot Condemns Offensive Comments

It is super disrespectful. There is no place in our game for stuff like that, Philpot said. He literally said that is why Davis's dad died. He does not deserve to play in this game if you want to act like that.

So the scoreboard made sense. Alexander led the way with 373 passing yards and two touchdowns. Tyrice Beverette forced a pivotal late fumble to lift the Alouettes past the Blue Bombers. Alexander returns to the championship game after losing to the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season as he battled through a nagging hamstring injury.

The Alouettes advanced to the East final with a CFL-best 14-4 record this season. They will face the Edmonton Elks, who defeated the visiting B.C. Lions 28-16 in Saturday's West final. It means everything.

I mean, all you can ask for is the opportunity. Nothing is guaranteed, Alexander said. We got our way back, and there is nothing guaranteed. Veteran quarterback Zach Collaros completed 21 of 27 passes for 228 yards in his return from injury for Winnipeg.

The Bombers fell to Montreal for the second consecutive year after making five straight Grey Cup appearances from 2019 to 2024. Collaros was a game-time decision after hurting his ribs in the Bombers' regular-season finale and missing Winnipeg's 25-22 East semifinal victory over Toronto. After a week of apparent QB mind games, Bombers coach Mike O'Shea ultimately started Collaros over Dru Brown.

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Tyrice Beverette Forces Decisive Late Fumble

Winnipeg, which trailed 23-10 at halftime, had cut the lead to 26-23 when Collaros led the Bombers to Montreal's 34-yard line with a chance to erase the deficit. But Beverette swung the momentum, sacking the quarterback to force a fumble and recover the ball himself with 3:50 remaining.

To come up with that big play when it is 26-23, and they are in field-goal range, I mean, of all the big plays we have had this year, that may be the biggest, Alouettes coach Jason Maas said. Strip sack, go down and turn it into a touchdown to send you to a Grey Cup. That is a tremendous feat.

On the ensuing possession, Alexander capped an eight-play drive with a 21-yard TD throw to Tyler Snead, who slid in the end zone to make the catch with 1:11 left on the clock. You cannot turn the football over there in the fourth quarter, said the 38-year-old Collaros, his eyes swelling up.

Kind of a microcosm of what the year felt like, with you stringing together some success and then kind of shoot yourself in the foot at the worst possible time. It is always disappointing when you lose a football game, especially one of this magnitude in a place like this where you felt you had an opportunity to win. So it is tough.

Bombers running back Brady Oliveira finished with 105 rushing yards on 14 carries before a sellout crowd of 23,035 on a windy, 7 C afternoon at Percival Molson Stadium. Winnipeg crossed over to the East after finishing fourth in the West with a 9-9 record this season. The Bombers became the sixth crossover team to reach a division final, but none of the previous 14 crossover teams have advanced to the Grey Cup.

Montreal kicker Jose Maltos Diaz converted 4-of-4 field goals. Winnipeg's Sergio Castillo was 3-for-4, with Montreal securing the victory on his missed attempt.