Davies Joins Canada's Training Camp Roster Despite Hamstring Injury

Bayern Munich standout Alphonso Davies is among the 32 players on Canada's final training camp roster ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup. Despite suffering a hamstring injury, Davies will be joining the team, raising questions about his health. The training camp in Charlotte, N.C., will offer head coach Jesse Marsch and his staff a final look at players before Canada announces its official World Cup roster on Friday.

CHARLOTTE — Bayern Munich standout Alphonso Davies is among the 32 players on Canada 's final training camp roster ahead of this summer's FIFA World Cup.

There were questions on whether the 25-year-old Canadian captain would be healthy enough to join after Davies suffered a hamstring injury while playing in a Champions League semifinal earlier this month. He missed a pair of March friendlies against Iceland and Tunisia in Toronto with a hamstring strain, returned to play for Bayern, and was sidelined again on May 8 with another injury to the same area.

Jesse Marsch, head coach of Canada, said in a statement, 'These are the final days before we announce the squad that will represent Canada at a home World Cup, and the excitement in this group is real. We feel the momentum building across our country -- and we are calm, focused, and ready for this moment.





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