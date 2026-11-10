David Walliams Accused by Multiple Women of Sexual Misconduct

Multiple women accuse David Walliams of using his fame to prey on them at a young age, according to a three-year Guardian and ITV News investigation. Walliams denies the allegations.

British comedian and author David Walliams has been accused by multiple women of using his celebrity status to prey on them at a young age, often for sex, according to a three-year investigation by the Guardian and ITV News. The allegations relate to his time as a judge on a television show that he worked on from 2012 to 2022, and to his former publisher HarperCollins, which has since dropped him. Walliams has denied the allegations.

Earlier this year, Walliams's lawyers took a case to the High Court in England and Wales in an effort to stop the Guardian and ITV News from publishing the claims and naming him in their reporting. That case was dismissed last week, meaning the claims could now be shared. According to a story by the BBC, Walliams's legal team had argued that if the allegations were made public, he would take his own life.

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Women Describe Meetings With Walliams as Teenagers

Most of the women said they were over the age of 18 during their interactions with Walliams, but two say they were 15 when they first met him. One woman told the Guardian and ITV News that she met Walliams in 2004 at a fan event, when she was 15 and he was 32. He was starring in the hit BBC comedy series Little Britain at the time, and she hoped to one day become a comedy writer.

She says Walliams called her a very attractive lady at the event and would not stop staring at her. She gave him some scripts she had written along with her contact information, and she says he later called her at home. He told her the scripts were very funny and said they should stay in touch. During that call, she says her age was discussed several times.

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As communication continued, she says the conversation became sexual and Walliams asked her for pictures of her naked. At the age of 17, she says she and Walliams had consensual sex. Walliams told the Guardian and ITV News that he does not remember asking for such pictures and that he believed she was 18 at the time they had sex.

A second woman also says she met Walliams when she was 15, after the two connected on the social network MySpace in 2007. She says they arranged a meet-up when she was in London, where they kissed in an alleyway. She said he later touched her sexually at his house and then suggested they connect again when she turned 16.

Walliams Denies Sexual Contact and Grooming Claims

Walliams denies having sexual contact with the second woman and says he has never engaged in the grooming of young women. He has also rejected the broader accusation that he sought to exploit people. In a letter to the journalists working on the story, he wrote that he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law.

In the same letter, Walliams said he was devastated that some of the women he met 10 to 20 years ago had now expressed hurt or anger towards him. He acknowledged that he did not always take people's feelings properly into account and said he regretted that. He added that a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, but that abusing that power is something else entirely.

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Other women have also levelled claims that Walliams tried to take advantage of them at a vulnerable age. Walliams won a Pride of Britain Award in 2006 as the Most Influential Public Figure after raising money for the charity campaign Sports Relief by swimming across the English Channel, a record that the new claims now set against his public image.

HarperCollins Drops Walliams and His Back Catalogue

HarperCollins dropped Walliams as an author in 2025 and has since announced that it will also no longer publish his back catalogue of books. According to information obtained by the Guardian and ITV News, the publisher took that action because of concerns raised over the years. Those concerns included allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with a young female employee.

Walliams has sold millions of copies of children's books through HarperCollins, so the decision removes a major part of his publishing output from the market. The allegations about his television work are separate but related, as they describe a pattern of behaviour over many years that the investigation says was widely discussed in the industry.

During his time on the television show from 2012 to 2022, Walliams was accused of inviting teenage girls to the show as guests and of harassing young women who worked on it. In November 2022, he was recorded making disparaging and sexual comments towards contestants. He has since left the show. According to the investigation, Walliams and his alleged tendency to date younger women were long the subject of jokes among comedians in the U.K.