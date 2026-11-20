David Sox faces 26 mischief charges and more after alleged vandalism at Brentwood Mall. B.C. Prosecution Service approves charges against the Burnaby resident.

A Burnaby resident, David Sox, is facing more than two dozen mischief charges following an alleged vandalism spree in the parkade of Brentwood Mall. The Burnaby RCMP detachment states that it received multiple reports of a man smashing vehicle windows at Brentwood Mall on Oct. 5. By the time police arrived at the scene, the suspect had already fled.

Charges Approved by Prosecutors

On Oct. 24, police received further reports of a man smashing windows with a sledgehammer in the same Brentwood Mall parkade. Police arrested a suspect at the scene during this second incident. Earlier this week, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved 26 counts of mischief against the accused, 47-year-old David Sox. Sox remains in custody following the approval of these charges.

Also read Two Dead in Surrey Mall Shooting: IHIT Targets Organized Crime Links

Additional Criminal Charges Filed

Police confirm that Sox also faces charges of assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He is additionally charged with two counts of breaching a probation order. Online court records indicate that these additional charges stem directly from the Oct. 24 incident. The severity of these combined charges highlights the dangerous nature of the alleged actions.

Advertisement

Police Response and Investigation

Insp. Sushile Sharma of the Burnaby RCMP praised the response from frontline officers in a statement. He stated, I am incredibly proud of the response from our frontline officers. Their quick action ensured public safety, and the quality of their investigation led to the approval of charges. The detailed investigation conducted by Burnaby RCMP was instrumental in bringing David Sox to justice.

Next Legal Proceedings

Davie Sox is currently held in custody pending his next court appearance. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 24. This upcoming date will determine the further legal proceedings against the accused. The Brentwood Mall community and local residents await the outcome of these serious criminal charges.