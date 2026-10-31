David Rosenberg Outlines Economic Rules to Remember Inspired by Bob Farrell

Economist David Rosenberg presents his Ten Economic Rules to Remember, adapted from Bob Farrell's Ten Market Rules, in his new book on independent thinking and investing.

Economist David Rosenberg has outlined a set of investing principles drawn from the legendary Merrill Lynch technical strategist Bob Farrell, in his book Bear in the Bullring: How Independent Thinking Protects Your Money and Improves Your Life. Published in 2026 by Sutherland House Books, the book presents both Farrell's Ten Market Rules to Remember and Rosenberg's own Ten Economic Rules to Remember. Rosenberg credits Farrell, whose research he followed from the 1980s, with shaping his views and philosophy over decades.

Farrell's Ten Market Rules to Remember

Rosenberg recalls incorporating Farrell's famous rules into his work early in his career at Merrill, where the two overlapped for a short period in New York. He describes Farrell as a pioneer in incorporating sentiment into technical research, understanding that investor psychology matters as much as fundamentals, liquidity and valuations.

Also read Canada to Release National Security Strategy Focusing on Economic Security

Farrell's first rule holds that markets tend to return to the mean over time. The second states that excesses in one direction will lead to an opposite excess in the other direction. The third asserts that there are no new eras and that excesses are never permanent.

According to the fourth rule, exponentially rapidly rising or falling markets usually go further than expected, but they do not correct by going sideways. The fifth rule notes that the public buys the most at the top and the least at the bottom, while the sixth holds that fear and greed are stronger than long-term resolve.

Advertisement

Farrell's seventh rule states that markets are strongest when they are broad and weakest when they narrow to a handful of blue-chip names. The eighth describes bear markets as having three stages: a sharp decline, a reflexive rebound and a drawn-out fundamental downtrend.

The ninth rule warns that when all the experts and forecasts agree, something else is going to happen. The tenth concludes that bull markets are more fun than bear markets.

Rosenberg's Ten Economic Rules

Rosenberg says Farrell's approach involves discipline, and following it can often get an analyst labeled a perma bear. He argues that perma bulls, as a group, tend to have something to sell, with an agenda that throws caution to the wind even when manias morph into bubbles.

His own first rule holds that an economic forecast must be combined with a market call to be relevant, since it must translate into investable outcomes. The second warns against being a slave to the data, with numbers no substitute for astute observation of the big picture.

The third rule advises never fearing to be out of consensus, noting that the consensus rarely gets it right and almost always errs on the side of optimism except at the bottom. The fourth urges investors to fall in love with their partner rather than their forecast, arguing that a backbone is needed but stubbornness is not.

Advertisement

Rosenberg's fifth rule states that every cycle shares similarities but no two cycles are ever completely the same, so the historical record should be used judiciously. The sixth cautions against hiding behind a model, calling for instinct, intuition, experience and judgment.

The seventh rule calls for always seeking out non-corroborating evidence to check blind spots. The eighth urges respect for what markets are saying, especially the bond market, which usually gets the story right.

His ninth rule stresses constant awareness of the forecast horizon, separating tactical calls from the secular view. The tenth calls for highlighting the risks to forecasts at all times by building scenarios, since there is no such thing as a sure thing.

Mean Reversion and Market History

Rosenberg says that at the time of writing, Farrell's rules two and four stand out most for him, while his own rules three and eight are his focus. He offers further interpretation of Farrell's blueprint, starting with the principle of reversion to the mean.

He notes that a market has never failed to revert to the mean, and advises investors to weigh price-earnings, price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios alongside dividend yields when assessing expected equity returns. In housing, he adds, price-to-rent ratios and property-valuation-to-GDP ratios exhibit strong mean-reverting properties. Rosenberg says readers should use the historical record judiciously and always test their own blind spots.