David Malukas to close finish at Indy 500

David Malukas sat in his car trying to replay what just transpired in the Indianapolis 500 where Felix Rosenqvist sped past him in the final yards to win the closest finish in race history with a margin of 0.023 seconds.

The 24-year-old Team Penske driver looked devastated and his father spoke with him on pit lane. His teammate Scott McLaughlin stood up and gave Malukas a hug during the post-race news conference even though he had moved into second place in the points standings which didn't matter to him. The pain of losing by half a car length in the final yards still lingered for Malukas.

He spoke highly of his team saying they gave him the best car in the race but گفت they did everything they could. Malukas insisted he had qualified for the Indy 500 based on his speed but the best car at the track doesn't always end up winning. He joined a long list of Hall of Fame caliber drivers who never reached victory lane at the Indianapolis 500.

Pato O’Ward who had impressedMalukas particularly showed immense disappointment after coming agonizingly close to victory but could not get past the top two cars. He added a fourth-place finish to his last year’s third-place finish. پارquet Malukas”soutside of Malukas spoke reassuringly to him. The painful reality of their situation is all too common in the race.

Both hel most perfectly qualified guys owning most perfectly cars but still finishing far behind. The act as who last finishes second and fourth drive alongside each of the podium taking wins. Malukas and Owerds wait for their chance to take podium finish with confidence in their abilities, IF their cars as quick in practice before win a father. L said,” “There’s definitely nothing we could have done.

We did everything we could, and it’s just a big thank you to this team. They gave me the best car out there. ” He said a little later “I’ve never pushed that hard in my whole life. Just to finish, like — I can’t believe it.

This whole season, even before, just keep getting a lot of seconds, but we just can’t get — now it’s like — I don’t know how much closer you can get to getting it. ” Scott McLaughlin stated that he understands the pain of losing close race further a monstrous man end replied “He’s going to be feeling it.

He’s going to go through it himself and have his family around him, but I’ll talk to him when I see him. And perhaps Malukas, like McLaughlin, will return to Indy a more determined, more resilient driver capable of posting an improved result — maybe even leaving as an Indy winner. At the time, it could still look like malues a valuable and viable Indy candidate drivers”He’s never in his whole life”.

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