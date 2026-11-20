Police confirm Mill Street home is clear in David MacDermott's 24-year disappearance. Family urges public to share information about the Kitchener cold case.

The search for David MacDermott has entered a significant new phase after police confirmed that a specific property in Kitchener is not connected to his disappearance. MacDermott, who was last seen on November 9, 2002, has not been heard from in over two decades. The Waterloo Regional Police Service announced that ground penetrating radar tests on Mill Street have ruled out the residence as a location where he may have been found.

Mill Street Radar Search Results Announced

Waterloo Regional Police Service Inspector Alison Sproule stated that the Major Crime branch conducted the search earlier in the year. The objective was to determine if any anomalies existed on the property that could pertain to the investigation into MacDermott. The results of this technical search have now officially ruled out the Mill Street residence as a site where he might have been located.

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This conclusion allows investigators to shift their focus away from the property and toward other potential leads in the ongoing cold case. The decision marks a pivotal moment in a two-decade-long effort to resolve the mystery surrounding MacDermott's fate. Police hope this development will help streamline the investigation and bring new momentum to the search for answers.

Family Struggles and Police Coordination

For years, MacDermott's family faced significant obstacles in their quest for information. Colleen Stevens, MacDermott's sister, admitted that previous attempts to search the property were met with resistance from the former owners. Despite this disappointment, Stevens emphasized that the family would not stop pushing for a search until it was completed. Their persistence eventually led to the cooperation of the current homeowners.

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The current homeowners of the Mill Street residence have been described as wonderful by Stevens. They communicated that if it were their family member, they would hope everyone would do everything possible to find them. This empathy allowed the radar search to proceed, providing the family with a sense of closure regarding this specific location. Stevens expressed deep gratitude for their willingness to allow the investigation to continue.

Details of November 2002 Disappearance

David MacDermott was 30 years old when he vanished on November 9, 2002. He was last seen visiting Club Renaissance in downtown Kitchener, Ontario, before going to a friend's house. Amanda Shaw, MacDermott's youngest sister, stated in a 2025 interview that the family believes an altercation or accident occurred at that residence. They suspect a cover-up may have taken place following a birthday celebration for MacDermott's roommate.

MacDermott was scheduled to attend a ball hockey game the following day and meet a friend. He failed to show up for both commitments, prompting his family to raise concerns. The Waterloo Regional Police Service confirmed that the last sighting was at his home on Mill Street. Despite the passage of 24 years, no arrests or charges have ever been made in connection with his disappearance.

Physical Description and Call for Information

Police continue to ask the public for any information that could lead to a breakthrough in the case. Inspector Sproule highlighted that investigators want to know what happened in MacDermott's final moments after he was last seen at his residence. They are seeking details about who he was with and where he went afterwards. The ultimate goal is to find out where MacDermott is to bring resolution to his family.

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At the time of his disappearance, MacDermott stood 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighed approximately 186 pounds. He had brown hair, brown eyes, and a small ladybug tattoo between his shoulder blades. The family urges anyone with clues to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Major Crime Unit at 519-570-9777, extension 8191. Stevens noted that she fears losing memories of his voice after more than two decades. The family's only goal remains to bring him home and lay him to rest.