Former Premier David Eby skips Nov 26 swearing-in as Lorne Doerkson's BC Conservatives take power. New government prioritizes Massey Tunnel and SOGI repeal.

Former British Columbia Premier David Eby is absent from the official swearing-in ceremony of New Democratic Party members in the provincial legislature on Nov. 26, 2026, despite winning his seat in Vancouver-Point Grey. Jennifer Whiteside, the interim leader of the B.C. New Democrats, confirmed that Eby will be sworn in at a separate, later date as he takes time away from public life to reflect on the recent election results.

Eby Steps Back Amid New Democratic Loss

David Eby resigned from his position as the provincial premier on election night after calling a snap election two years early, a move that significantly reduced his party's standing. The New Democrats secured only 27 seats in the legislature, dropping from their previous majority status to the official Opposition role. This outcome marked a major shift in the province's political landscape, ending the New Democratic tenure in power.

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Jennifer Whiteside declined to specify whether Eby plans to participate in legislative sessions during the upcoming spring session. The interim leader emphasized that the former premier's absence is part of a necessary period for reflection following the electoral defeat. This decision highlights the internal transition within the New Democrat party as it adjusts to its new role in the minority government.

Conservative Government Sets Immediate Priorities

Lorne Doerkson, the newly installed Premier, met with his cabinet on Wednesday to outline the initial priorities of the BC Conservative government. The administration announced a decisive shift in policy direction compared to its predecessor, focusing on infrastructure updates and social policy reforms. A primary focus is the replacement of the Massey Tunnel with a new bridge, a project widely anticipated by commuters and freight operators in the region.

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The Doerkson government also initiated steps to phase in public servants back to working in office buildings, reversing previous remote work arrangements. These administrative changes signal a broader effort to restructure the provincial bureaucracy and return to traditional working models. The timeline for these reintegration efforts remains a key point of interest for government employees across British Columbia.

Controversy Surrounds SOGI Policy Repeal

A significant point of contention in the new government's agenda is the planned repeal of the SOGI education program in public schools. Jennifer Whiteside has publicly criticized the lack of clarity surrounding Lorne Doerkson's plan to dismantle the existing curriculum. She noted that the premier has not adequately explained what educational framework will replace the current program.

Whiteside raised concerns about the potential impact on vulnerable youth, questioning how the government will ensure student safety without the existing protections. She highlighted that the absence of a clear alternative plan leaves many stakeholders without necessary information. This debate underscores the ideological divide between the new Conservative administration and the opposition New Democrats regarding social policies in schools.

Legislative Landscape and Opposition Role

The new provincial legislature features a Conservative majority with 64 seats, granting the Doerkson administration the power to govern without coalition support. The Greens hold two seats, while the New Democrats occupy the remainder of the chamber with 27 representatives. This distribution allows the government to push its legislative agenda through the voting process with relative ease.

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The swearing-in of the 27 New Democrat members marks the formal beginning of their role as the official Opposition. They will now scrutinize the Conservative government's policies and propose alternative legislation. The absence of David Eby from the initial proceedings may affect the early dynamic of this oversight role, as the interim leader Jennifer Whiteside navigates the transition period.

As the province moves forward, the focus remains on how the Doerkson government will implement its stated priorities while managing the political fallout from the recent election. The handling of the SOGI policy repeal and the Massey Tunnel project will likely serve as early tests of the new administration's effectiveness and public support.