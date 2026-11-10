David Carpenter, Former Mayor of Lethbridge, Dies at 76

David Carpenter, who served as Lethbridge's mayor from 1986 to 2001 and later led Alberta Health Services, has died at age 76. A pillar of civic service, his passing marks the end of a distinguished career in public administration and military honors.

David Carpenter, the former mayor of Lethbridge who served the community for decades in various high-profile public service roles, has passed away at the age of 76. The Alberta -based politician held the mayoral office from 1986 to 2001 and continued to influence provincial policy through his leadership at the Alberta Workers Compensation Board and Alberta Health Services.

Early Political Career and Civic Service

David Carpenter began his journey in public office when he was elected to the Lethbridge city council in 1977. He served three terms as a councillor before ascending to the mayor's seat in 1986. His tenure as mayor was extensive, marked by five consecutive terms that concluded when he retired from municipal politics in 2001. In total, Carpenter dedicated 25 years to elected office, establishing himself as a consistent leader in southern Alberta.

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Leadership in Health and Compensation Boards

After leaving the mayoralty, Carpenter transitioned into significant leadership roles within provincial organizations. In 2004, he became the board chair for the Alberta Workers Compensation Board, a position he held until 2012. His expertise in governance and finance led to his appointment as the administrator of the Alberta Health Services board in 2015 by then-health minister Sarah Hoffman. In this capacity, he chaired the Board's Finance Committee and Audit and Risk Committee.

Public Criticism and Advocacy

David Carpenter did not shy away from political debate in his later years. He became a vocal critic of the United Conservative Party, authoring numerous opinion pieces on critical provincial issues. His writings addressed a wide range of topics, including the Turkish Tylenol case and the concept of creating a provincial pension plan. These contributions highlighted his continued engagement with policy debates long after his retirement from elected positions.

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Recognition for Distinguished Service

In 2015, Carpenter received the Senate 150th Anniversary award, a recognition created to honor Canadians who make significant contributions to their communities through generosity and hard work. He was selected for this honor by Senator Doug Black, who cited Carpenter's dedication to making his province and community a better place to live. Carpenter expressed surprise and honor upon receiving the award, noting his lack of prior knowledge of Senator Black.

Military Honors and Family Legacy

Beyond politics, Carpenter maintained strong ties to the Canadian military, taking pride in his roles as honorary lieutenant-colonel of the 20th Independent Field Battery and honorary colonel of the 18th Air Defense Regiment. A family obituary described his life as remarkable and defined by leadership, business, and service. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Arelis, their five children, and numerous grandchildren and siblings, leaving behind a legacy of dedicated public service.