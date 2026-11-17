DB Ventures is seeking at least $41 million from Coty, alleging Beckham-branded fragrances were sold in discount stores and a gas station bargain bin, damaging the luxury brand. Coty disputes the claims and seeks dismissal.

David Beckham's commercial company is suing a beauty firm after his luxury fragrances were allegedly found for sale in discount stores and a gas station bargain bin.

DB Ventures Sues Coty for Forty One Million

DB Ventures has filed a claim in the New York Supreme Court against German beauty group Coty, which makes and distributes a range of Beckham-branded fragrances and toiletries. The products named in the dispute include the Classic and Instinct lines and the eaux de toilette Intimately and Exquisite Leather. DB Ventures is seeking at least US$41 million in damages for breach of its licensing agreement.

Also read David Beckham's Company Sues Coty Over Discount Store Sales of Fragrances

The claim argues that Beckham's world-renowned global brand is synonymous with excellence and refinement, and that David Beckham products are a symbol of everyday luxury. It states: Imagine, then, the shock and dismay experienced when DB Ventures discovered that David Beckham products were being offered for sale in a gas station. How could this possibly have happened? Desperation and greed.

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Lawyers for DB Ventures allege that Beckham-branded products ended up in the bargain bin inside a gas station and at British budget retailer Poundland. They say this allowed the product to be sold for dollar store prices and associated the David Beckham brand with cheap, discount products. Coty has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, which was filed in April.

The company argues that New York courts have no jurisdiction in the case, and says DB Ventures is using the claim to manufacture its early exit from its licensing deal and hand over the Beckham contracts to another firm, Interparfums. The company told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Coty strongly disputes the claims and has asked the court to dismiss them. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not comment further.

Authentic Brands Declines to Comment on Lawsuit

DB Ventures' parent company, U.S. entertainment and lifestyles firm Authentic Brands, declined to comment. DB Ventures did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the AP. Beckham played for a number of clubs including Manchester United and Real Madrid and captained the England men's national team. He parlayed success on the pitch into a lucrative business career that includes co-ownership of soccer team Inter Miami.

He was knighted last year by King Charles III, becoming Sir David. He also has had a very public persona as a fashion model, Bend It Like Beckham movie muse and husband of Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Posh Spice Beckham. The couple have four children. The Sunday Times Rich List earlier this year estimated the Beckhams' wealth at almost 1.2 billion pounds (US$1.58 billion).

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The legal fight centers on how a brand built around luxury and refinement was allegedly allowed to appear in bargain bins. DB Ventures says the placements undermined the image it had spent years cultivating through its licensing agreement with Coty. Coty's response shifts the focus to the business relationship itself. The company claims the lawsuit is a maneuver by DB Ventures to leave the licensing deal early and transfer the Beckham contracts to Interparfums.

Case Remains Pending in New York Court

The case remains pending in the New York Supreme Court. Coty has formally requested dismissal on jurisdictional grounds, while DB Ventures is pursuing at least US$41 million in damages. No ruling on the dismissal request has been reported. Beckham's business empire extends well beyond fragrances.

His co-ownership of Inter Miami and his various endorsement and fashion ventures have made him one of the most recognizable athlete-businessmen in the world. His public profile was further elevated last year when King Charles III knighted him. The Sunday Times Rich List estimate of nearly 1.2 billion pounds places the Beckhams among Britain's wealthiest entertainment and sports figures.

The dispute over the fragrances is the latest chapter in a long-running commercial partnership that now faces a courtroom test in New York.