DB Ventures has filed a lawsuit against Coty in New York Supreme Court, alleging that Beckham-branded fragrances were sold in discount stores and a gas station bargain bin, damaging the luxury image of the brand.

David Beckham's commercial company, DB Ventures, is suing German beauty group Coty over the alleged sale of his luxury fragrances in discount stores and a gas station bargain bin.

The lawsuit was filed in the New York Supreme Court in April. Coty makes and distributes a range of Beckham-branded fragrances and toiletries. The Beckham-branded products include the Classic and Instinct lines, as well as the eaux de toilette Intimately and Exquisite Leather. According to the legal claim, Beckham's world-renowned global brand is synonymous with excellence and refinement.

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Gas Station Discount Sales

It states that David Beckham products are a symbol of everyday luxury. The legal document describes the shock and dismay experienced when DB Ventures discovered that David Beckham products were being offered for sale in a gas station. It asks how this could possibly have happened and answers with desperation and greed. Lawyers for DB Ventures allege that Beckham-branded products ended up in the bargain bin inside a gas station.

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The products were also allegedly found at British budget retailer Poundland, allowing them to be sold for dollar store prices. The claim argues this associates the David Beckham brand with cheap, discount products. Coty has asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The company argues that New York courts have no jurisdiction in the case.

Licensing Deal Dispute

Coty also says DB Ventures is using the claim to manufacture its early exit from its licensing deal and hand over the Beckham contracts to another firm, Interparfums. The dispute centers on the licensing agreement between DB Ventures and Coty for the Beckham-branded fragrance lines. David Beckham is a former soccer star for Manchester United and Real Madrid and captain of the England men's national team.

He parlayed success on the pitch into a lucrative business career that includes co-ownership of soccer team Inter Miami. He was knighted last year by King Charles III, becoming Sir David. Beckham is husband to Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Posh Spice Beckham. The couple have four children.

The Sunday Times Rich list earlier this year estimated the Beckhams' wealth at almost 1.2 billion pounds, or 1.58 billion dollars. The lawsuit is ongoing in the New York Supreme Court. Representatives for Coty and DB Ventures have not commented further on the pending litigation. The case highlights the challenges luxury brands face in controlling distribution and maintaining exclusivity.

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Brand Image And Exclusivity

Beckham's brand has been carefully cultivated over decades, and the alleged discount sales could undermine that image.