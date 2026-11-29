Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte will take the witness stand Friday in her Senate impeachment trial on an unexplained wealth charge. A guilty verdict would remove her from office and bar her from the 2028 presidential race.

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte will take the witness stand at her impeachment trial next week, the Senate tribunal said Sunday, as she fights for her political survival.

Senate impeachment court spokesman Reginald Tongol said Duterte will testify as the defence witness on Friday. Her lawyers informed the court Sunday of her intention to testify to refute all the allegations and malicious accusations against her under the articles of impeachment, Tongol added. The vice president's lawyers and spokespeople did not reply to AFP requests for comment.

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Prosecutors allege unexplained wealth

The 48-year-old politician, once an ally of President Ferdinand Marcos turned his bitter rival, faces a charge related to unexplained wealth, which she has denied. Prosecutors allege that Duterte kept at least 817 million pesos, or US$12.8 million, from investments that the vice president and her spouse are not allowed to take part in. Duterte was impeached by the House of Representatives in May, accused of plotting the assassination of President Marcos, bribery, misuse of funds, and unexplained wealth.

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Prosecutors, led by House members, later dropped the first three charges, saying it would shorten the proceedings and expressing confidence she would be found guilty on the fourth charge. A guilty verdict would lead to her removal from office and permanent disqualification from elected office. That would include standing for the 2028 presidential vote that will choose Marcos's successor. Duterte, who has denied all charges, said on Friday she was prepared to accept the Senate's verdict.

She also said she had not yet discussed testifying herself with her legal team. Duterte is the eldest daughter of former president Rodrigo Duterte. The impeachment case was the second setback to hit the Duterte family after patriarch and ex-president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested and sent to the International Criminal Court. The 81-year-old is to stand trial Monday on charges of crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder.

Rodrigo Duterte faces ICC trial

The charges stem from the deadly drug crackdown that marked his rule as president and mayor of the southern city of Davao earlier.