Dating Woes

The author shares their dating experiences, including the sudden realization that her significant other is committed to Greek Orthodox Christianity and cannot convert, despite the author's Jewish background.

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Join HuffPost. One of the author's dating profile photos. This was taken at a friend's wedding where I was a bridesmaid, she writes. If you told me a year ago that thinking about 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' would make me teary, I would have laughed in your face.

I've loved that film since it came out in 2002, and my family still asks me to do impressions of the aunt and father. My family liked the movie because it reminded us a bit of our own zany relatives... | After more than a decade of seeing people, I was tired. My friends and family members found it entertaining when I'd recount stories of terrible dates, and I was glad to make them laugh.

But I was also exhausted after years of small talk, carrying conversations and making an effort that was rarely reciprocated... | I went into problem-solving mode. Was there really no way to get around it? After all, I knew one of his relatives was getting married outside the church. I want the Greek Orthodox wedding experience





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Dating Relationship Confusion Questioning Realization Greek Orthodox Christianity Jewish Conversation

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