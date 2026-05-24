Data Centers in Space: Challenges and Opportunities

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, has expressed interest in putting data centers in space for cost efficiency. Christopher Stott, founder of Lonestar Data Holdings, a company that has launched test data center payloads into space, explained how the architecture of space-based computing would work. SpaceX founder Musk aims to launch AI compute satellite constellations for orbital data centers, potentially as early as 2028. However, execution may face challenges, such as payloads tipping over during landing. Blue Origin, founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is also working on a network of laser-linked satellites for data traffic from orbit. The timeline for putting data centers in space is unclear, but Musk believes it will be easier than people may think.

Elon Musk , founder of SpaceX, has expressed interest in putting data centers in space for cost efficiency. Christopher Stott , founder of Lonestar Data Holdings , a company that has launched test data center payloads into space, explained how the architecture of space-based computing would work.

Stott envisions a 'big data center' made of Legos, with individual bricks flying in space next to each other, connected through optical lasers and radio frequencies. SpaceX founder Musk aims to launch AI compute satellite constellations for orbital data centers, potentially as early as 2028.

However, execution may face challenges, such as payloads tipping over during landing. Blue Origin, founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is also working on a network of laser-linked satellites for data traffic from orbit. The timeline for putting data centers in space is unclear, but Musk believes it will be easier than people may think





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Data Centers In Space Elon Musk Christopher Stott Lonestar Data Holdings AI Compute Satellite Constellations Orbital Data Centers

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