A Harvard study reveals systemic racial disparities in data center placement, with Black communities facing higher risks and fewer public hearings than white neighborhoods.

By Monday, November 23, 2026, the racial inequities embedded within America's rapidly expanding artificial intelligence infrastructure have come into sharp focus, particularly in Augusta, Georgia. The experience of Zakiya Mabery illustrates how minority neighborhoods are bearing the brunt of this technological surge without receiving due process or community input.

Mabery purchased her residence in the Hayne's Station housing development months before the authorization of Project Eisenhower, a massive 200-acre facility in Augusta. The plan for this $2 billion data center was finalized in 2022 without a single public hearing, leaving residents like Mabery unaware that such industrial infrastructure would be constructed merely a ten-minute walk from their homes.

Also read Montana Democrat Says Data Centers Are Biggest Threat We Face 'As a Species'

Racial Disparities in Infrastructure Approval

The data surrounding Project Eisenhower and similar facilities reveals a stark pattern of environmental racism across the United States. Majority-Black communities are more than two times more likely to host a data center compared to majority-white areas, yet they are significantly less likely to be consulted before these projects are approved or to offer opinions through public comment.

Research conducted by the Harvard Center for Geographic Analysis and Zoned Out, a tool created by researchers at George Washington University Law School and American University, quantifies this disparity. On average, communities that received a hearing before construction are nearly eighty percent white, whereas those without one are roughly sixty percent people of color. When public hearings are held, data centers are blocked sixty-six percent of the time; without them, approval rates soar to eighty percent.

Advertisement

Health Risks and Systemic Injustice

For Black communities, this infrastructure boom extends a historical pattern of placing industrial burdens on populations that have already faced generations of disinvestment. The environmental impact includes pollution that penetrates deep into lungs and the bloodstream, causing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. These health hazards are linked to asthma attacks, strokes, dementia, and cancer, contributing to poor health outcomes and premature deaths in these neighborhoods.

The scale of this impact is massive, as America's largest data centers are responsible for an estimated twenty-five point seven million metric tons of climate change-causing carbon dioxide emissions annually. This volume of emissions exceeds those from entire countries like Kenya and Guatemala, intensifying climate change effects while offering little local benefit to the residents living in their shadow.

Political Acceleration and Federal Exemptions

The stakes have escalated as tech companies pour hundreds of billions of dollars into new infrastructure, with President Donald Trump accelerating the process to maintain AI dominance against China. His administration has ordered agencies to exempt data center projects from federal environmental review and revised federal rules to speed up construction.

These executive actions have effectively limited opportunities for public comment, hastening the building boom into communities that already carry heavy industrial burdens. The administration's push to prioritize speed over community engagement has further marginalized residents who seek to protect their homes, health, and financial stability from unforeseen industrial impacts.

Advertisement

Community Resistance and Future Outlook

Despite the systemic hurdles, residents like Zakiya Mabery and Charles Zabel are fighting for a meaningful voice in the discussion. Charles Zabel emphasized that these are not merely emotional concerns but issues affecting where families live, work, and bear the impact of industrial growth. He argued that true representation means protecting the people who already call these places home.

While more than forty jurisdictions nationwide allowed voters to decide on data centers via ballot measures, the demographic makeup of these areas highlights the ongoing disparity. White residents made up an average of over eighty-three percent of the population in these ballot measure communities, compared with less than five percent for Black residents, underscoring the continued targeting of minority communities without their say.