Darth Vader's lightsaber from 'The Empire Strikes Back' sells for US$4.875 million at auction

A lightsaber used by Darth Vader in 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi' sold for nearly US$5 million at Heritage Auctions, setting a new world auction record for any 'Star Wars' collectible and screen-used prop.

A lightsaber used by Darth Vader in the 'Star Wars' films 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi' has sold for nearly US$5 million at auction.

The prop sold for US$4.875 million on Thursday at the Ultimate Star Wars Auction held by Heritage Auctions. The lightsaber was used in the climactic duel in Cloud City where Vader tells Luke Skywalker 'I am your father.

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Star Wars Lightsaber Sells for Record Price

' The sale marks a world auction record for any 'Star Wars' collectible, according to Heritage Auctions. The sale also established a new auction record for a screen-used 'Star Wars' prop. It shot past Heritage's own $3.75 million July auction sale of Skywalker's lightsaber and severed hand-effects rig from 'The Empire Strikes Back.

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' An image released by Heritage Auctions shows the lightsaber used by the character Darth Vader in 'The Empire Strikes Back. ' The auction house provided the photo via AP. Heritage's Thursday auction also featured material from 'Star Wars' Episodes I through IX and additional films and TV shows.

In addition to Vader's lightsaber, 27 other 'Star Wars' lightsabers were assembled for public auction, according to Heritage Auctions. The Vader lightsaber is the centerpiece of the auction, which drew attention from collectors worldwide. The final price of US$4.875 million reflects the enduring popularity of the original 'Star Wars' trilogy and its iconic villain. The auction record for a screen-used prop had previously been set by the Skywalker lightsaber and severed hand-effects rig, which sold for $3.75 million in July.

Ultimate Star Wars Auction Results

That record now belongs to the Vader lightsaber. Heritage Auctions has not disclosed the identity of the buyer. The auction was held on Thursday and included a wide range of memorabilia from the 'Star Wars' franchise. The sale underscores the strong market for original film props, particularly those associated with pivotal moments in cinema history.

The 'I am your father' scene is one of the most famous in the 'Star Wars' saga. The lightsaber was used by Darth Vader in both 'The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Return of the Jedi.

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' It is one of the most recognizable weapons in movie history. Heritage Auctions said the sale set a new benchmark for 'Star Wars' collectibles. The auction house has a long history of handling high-profile entertainment memorabilia. The Ultimate Star Wars Auction featured items from across the franchise, including Episodes I through IX and additional films and TV shows.

The 27 other lightsabers were also up for bid. The record-breaking sale comes as interest in 'Star Wars' memorabilia remains high. Original props from the classic films are especially sought after by collectors. The lightsaber sold for US$4.875 million, just under the US$5 million mark. The auction took place on Thursday. Associated Press, The Associated Press