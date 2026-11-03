Darnell Sankey Named CFL Defensive Player of the Year

B.C. Lions linebacker Darnell Sankey was named the CFL's top defensive player on Tuesday after leading the league with 136 defensive plays and 114 tackles in 2026.

B.C. Lions middle linebacker Darnell Sankey has been named the Canadian Football League's Defensive Player of the Year. The league announced the award on Tuesday after voting by the Football Reporters of Canada.

Sankey Leads CFL In Defensive Stats

Sankey becomes the 11th B.C. Lions player to win the honor. The 32-year-old led the entire CFL in both defensive plays and total tackles during the 2026 season. He recorded 136 defensive plays and 114 tackles.

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This made him only the second player in league history to register 100 or more tackles in three consecutive seasons. He joins Hall of Famer Willie Pless, who achieved the feat from 1997 to 1999. Sankey played every one of the 998 regular-season defensive snaps for the Lions. He also achieved a career-best 12 pass knock-downs.

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He added three sacks and four tackles for a loss, matching his personal bests from previous seasons. His consistent excellence earned him 158 voting points. In the final voting tally, Sankey finished well ahead of Toronto Argonauts linebacker Adarius Pickett, who received 99 points. Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Clarence Hicks rounded out the top three with 94 points.

Benevides Hails Sankey Leadership

Fourteen players in total received votes from the Football Reporters of Canada panel. Previous recipients include Canadian defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, who won the honor for the second time last year. The B.C. Lions' defensive coordinator, Mike Benevides, witnessed Sankey's achievement firsthand during a team meeting where he shared the news with the squad.

Benevides noted that Sankey becomes the third player he has coached to win the award, joining Betts and Cameron Wake. Wake previously won the honor twice, first in 2007 when Benevides served as the Lions' special-teams coordinator and linebackers coach. Benevides praised Sankey for setting the standard for the defensive unit from the very beginning of training camp. He described Sankey as the epitome of a professional who instilled greatness in the team during meetings in Kamloops.

When Benevides announced the award to the team, Sankey expressed overwhelming emotion to his teammates. He stated that he could not describe the feeling and emphasized his respect and love for the organization. Sankey told the team that winning the championship is now the ultimate goal, declaring they must go win the Grey Cup. The B.C.

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Lions Eye Grey Cup Victory

Lions are preparing to face the Edmonton Elks in the West Division final on Saturday. A victory in this matchup will send the Lions to the Grey Cup, scheduled for November 15 in Calgary. This game represents the culmination of a season defined by Sankey's historic defensive contributions. 2026 marks the fifth season of Sankey's career in the Canadian Football League. He has appeared in 92 career regular-season games, accumulating 570 total tackles.

His career statistics include nine tackles for loss, five special-teams tackles, 11 sacks, nine forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, 29 pass knock-downs, and four interceptions. Sankey has successfully cracked the 100-tackle plateau four times in his overall career, demonstrating remarkable consistency. He previously won a Grey Cup championship in 2023 while playing for the Montreal Alouettes. His journey to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award highlights his evolution into one of the most feared defenders in the sport.

As the B.C. Lions prepare for the West Division final, the team will rely on the leadership and defensive excellence that Sankey has provided throughout the season. His award serves as a testament to his impact on the Lions' defensive identity and their push for another national title in Calgary.