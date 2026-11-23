Former actors Danny Masterson and Aaron Kaalan receive prison sentences for sexual assault crimes. This article details their convictions, the victims' impact statements, and the legal proceedings that led to these outcomes.

Former actors Danny Masterson and Aaron Kaalan have been sentenced to prison for sexual assault convictions, marking the end of lengthy legal battles that involved multiple accusers and complex claims of industry influence. Masterson received a sentence of 30 years to life following a retrial for raping two women in his Hollywood Hills home, while Kaalan was sentenced to 45 years to life for raping young women and teenage girls he targeted through social media platforms.

Core Details of Masterson and Kaalan Sentences

Danny Masterson, a former star of the hit series "That 70s Show," was convicted in 2023 after a previous trial ended in a mistrial. The jury could not reach a verdict on a third charge involving his former girlfriend, but prosecutors dismissed that count, allowing the case to proceed. Masterson was found guilty of raping two women at his residence in 2003, with prosecutors presenting testimony that he had given the victims incapacitating drinks before assaulting them. He will serve his sentence in the California prison system, where he is currently incarcerated.

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Aaron Kaalan, known for his role in the TV series "Kings," received a harsher minimum sentence due to the number of victims involved in his case. Between 2013 and 2018, prosecutors established that Kaalan contacted women through Instagram and Twitter, using promises of music video appearances or introductions to famous performers to gain their trust. He was found guilty of eight felony counts involving four women and three teenage girls. The specific convictions included three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape, two counts of rape by intoxication, and one count of assault with intent to commit oral copulation. The judge also ordered Kaalan to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Victim Impact Statements and Accusations

During the sentencing hearings, multiple victims delivered powerful impact statements detailing the lasting trauma of the assaults. One of Masterson's accusers, identified in court as Jane Doe #1, stated that reporting the crime cost her community and family relationships she had maintained for most of her life. She emphasized that she did not choose to be born into Scientology and did not choose to be raped by Masterson. She alleged that Masterson used their shared faith, community, and religion to cover up the crime and silence her, preventing her from receiving justice for years.

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Jane Doe #1 also described a meeting arranged after the assault that she had believed would lead to an apology but instead resulted in Masterson and a friend laughing at her account. She noted that Masterson showed no remorse for the pain he caused, choosing to laugh at her suffering and the horrors she described. The survivor also revealed that the situation devastated her relationship with her mother, who gave her an ultimatum between cooperating with law enforcement and protecting the Church of Scientology. Kaalan's accuser, Sydney Stanford, testified that she was 19 when he assaulted her and described the years-long legal process as a never-ending nightmare, stating she had been in survival mode for five years.

The Role of Scientology and Industry Connections

The Church of Scientology has been central to the narrative surrounding Danny Masterson's case, with accusers alleging that the organization's policies discouraged them from reporting the assaults to law enforcement. Prosecutors argued that the church's policies and influence created an environment where victims felt pressured to remain silent. The church has denied having a policy that prevents members from reporting crimes to the police, but Jane Doe #1 claimed that Masterson utilized their shared religious community to cover up his actions and silence her, isolating her from her support network.

In contrast, Aaron Kaalan's case highlights the use of social media and entertainment industry connections to target aspiring performers. Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Wallace described Kaalan as a predator who used his social media presence and connections to gain the trust of women and teenage girls. Kaalan's defense attorney, Andrew Flier, argued that the encounters were consensual and that the accusations were fabricated out of revenge. However, the Los Angeles jury rejected this defense, finding Kaalan guilty on all eight counts. The defense's argument did not persuade the jury, who found the evidence of predatory behavior convincing and the claims of consent uncredible.

Legal Proceedings and Public Reaction

The legal proceedings for both actors spanned several years, with the allegations becoming public at different times. Masterson's case gained prominence in 2017 when several women reported that he had assaulted them years earlier. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed an investigation, and prosecutors eventually charged him with three counts of forcible rape involving incidents between 2001 and 2003. His first criminal trial in 2022 ended in a mistrial, but a retrial in 2023 resulted in his conviction. Kaalan's case saw more than 30 women contact prosecutors by December 2021 with similar allegations, although not all claims resulted in criminal charges. The volume of accusers underscored the pattern of behavior described by prosecutors.

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Public reaction to the sentences has been mixed, with some calling for harsher penalties and others expressing relief that justice was served. Kaalan did not deliver a formal address at his sentencing hearing, leaving his attorney to speak on his behalf. When taken into custody after the guilty verdict in April 2022, he protested, stating, "I didn't rape anybody." Masterson also remained silent during parts of the process, with his attorney representing him in court. Despite the convictions, some supporters continue to believe in their innocence, with Kaalan's wife, Hannah Joy Walker, frequently sharing prison-visit photos and promoting his first interview from behind bars while supporting his claims of wrongful conviction. The convictions stand as a significant development in the broader conversation about accountability in the entertainment industry.