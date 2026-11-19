Denmark's parliament approved a trilateral security agreement with Greenland and the United States, paving the way for more U.S. bases in Greenland while easing tensions over President Trump's calls to take control of the island.

Danish lawmakers approved a security agreement with US President Donald Trump over Greenland on Thursday, voting 109-0 in the Folketing to ratify the deal and end a standoff over the Arctic island's future that has rattled transatlantic relations.

The vote follows months of pressure from Trump, who has repeatedly sought to control Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark and a NATO ally. The United States, Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement in September to resolve tensions after Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of the mineral-rich island, a self-governing Danish territory home to 57,000 people. The trilateral deal was reached between Trump and the Danish and Greenlandic leaders.

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Expanded US Military Role In Greenland

Once ratified, the deal will expand the US military's role in Greenland, including permission to establish a Golden Dome missile defence system, while reaffirming Danish sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination. The aim is to bolster the US military presence on Greenland but keep the self-governing island under Danish control. The agreement would still apply if Greenland eventually chooses independence.

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Trump's refusal to rule out military or economic force to acquire the island triggered a diplomatic crisis within NATO in January and forced Denmark and Greenland into months of intensive negotiations. The deal paves the way for more US bases in Greenland and eases tensions over Trump's repeated calls for the vast island to become part of the US. Greenland's parliament ratified the deal this month, also with no opposition.

Last week, it passed a first reading in Denmark's parliament with backing from all parties, and lawmakers expressed relief and hope that the deal will normalize the situation in Greenland. However, there are many indications that this is not an end, but rather a beginning, said Mikkel Vedby Rasmussen, a political-science professor at the University of Copenhagen.

US Influence On Security And Resources

With the treaty in hand, the US will be able to demand greater influence on decisions that have security policy implications and on part of the extraction of strategic resources, he said. Other experts say the new agreement does not add much US military access to Greenland. The shortest route from Europe to North America runs via strategically located Greenland, where the northernmost US military base is already located.

The deal is not subject to a vote by the US Senate. The 109-0 vote in the Folketing amounts to a final step: The deal was expected to enter into force once Denmark and Greenland had signed on. The executive agreement will enter into force once the Danish Foreign Ministry, in a diplomatic note, informs the US that procedures are complete.