Denmark's parliament unanimously approved a trilateral security agreement with Greenland and the United States that expands U.S. military presence in Greenland and aims to end months of tensions over U.S. pressure for a takeover of the island.

Denmark's parliament voted 109-0 on Thursday to approve a hard-wrought security agreement with Greenland and the United States, a final step meant to defuse months of tensions over the Trump administration's pressure for a possible U.S. takeover of the vast, mineral-rich island.

Danish Parliament Approves Greenland Security Pact

The vote in the Folketing took place on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026, at Christiansborg in Copenhagen, with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen attending the second legislative process and vote on the agreement. The trilateral deal between U.S. President Donald Trump and Danish and Greenlandic leaders paves the way for more U.S. bases in Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark.

Also read Trump’s Greenland Deal to Take Effect After Bitter Standoff

It also eases tensions in the Atlantic alliance and with the European Union over Trump's repeated calls for the island to become part of the United States. The vote amounts to a final step. The deal enters into force once the parliaments of Denmark and Greenland have signed on, followed by formal notification of the United States in a diplomatic note. Greenland's parliament approved the deal earlier this month, also with no opposition.

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Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote on Facebook that it was a big day. She said it had not been an easy process. She said the agreement respects Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the right of Greenlanders to self-determination. The U.S. ambassador to Denmark, Kenneth Howery, welcomed the strong support in the Danish parliament for ratification of the deal, saying it paved the way for it to enter into force.

Agreement Modermizes US Partnership For Future Security Challenges

He wrote on X that the agreement is a tremendous accomplishment, one that modernizes our partnership for the security challenges of the future and bolsters the security of the United States, the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, and all of NATO. The aim is to bolster the U.S. military presence on Greenland but keep the self-governing island under Danish control. It would still apply if Greenland eventually chooses independence.

Trump and the leaders of Greenland and Denmark signed the deal in September in New York, after months of quiet, behind-the-scenes negotiations to address his security concerns and Danish and Greenlandic fears of a possible U.S. takeover. Under the deal, which builds on a defence agreement dating to 1951, the United States can expand its military presence on the island and modernize and expand its activities at the remote Pituffik Space Base in the northwest.

US Gains Expanded Military Access To Greenland Territory

The U.S. can also set up defence areas at Narsarsuaq in the south and Mestersvig in the east of Greenland, and can establish additional defence areas in the territory and strengthen its military operations or sites. The three sides expressed support for a stronger NATO engagement in the Arctic, and for allowing the U.S. military access to Greenland to defend the NATO area, including through the Golden Dome defence system.

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After repeated U.S. warnings about the threat in the region from geo-strategic rivals Russia and China, the agreement says only NATO members can establish manned or unmanned military installations on Greenland.